Clutch Announces the 2019 Leading Developers Across a Variety of Technology Focus Areas
Clutch selected more than 480 developers as 2019 leaders in a number of technology sub-services based on their expertise, their portfolio of work, and their ability to deliver top-notch products for their clients.
May 28, 2019, 08:38 ET
WASHINGTON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch released its annual rankings of the top development companies for the following categories: iPad Developers, Wearables Developers, Cross Platform Developers, Boutique App Developers, Freelance App Developers, Google Android Certified App Developer, Software Testing Companies, AngularJS Developers, Java Developers, NodeJS Developers, .NET Developers, Python and Django Developers, Ruby on Rails Developers, WordPress Developers, Drupal Developers, PHP Developers, Magento Developers, Shopify Developers, BigCommerce Developers, Chatbot Companies, Machine Learning Companies.
The rankings are based on the companies' high client satisfaction, diverse market presence, and their track record of high-quality results.
The leaders can be found in the following research lists:
https://clutch.co/app-developers/ipad
https://clutch.co/app-developers/wearables
https://clutch.co/app-developers/cross-platform
https://clutch.co/app-developers/boutique
https://clutch.co/app-developers/freelance
https://clutch.co/app-developers/android-certified
https://clutch.co/developers/testing
https://clutch.co/developers/angularjs/
https://clutch.co/developers/java/
https://clutch.co/developers/nodejs/
https://clutch.co/developers/dot-net
https://clutch.co/developers/python-django
https://clutch.co/developers/ruby-rails
https://clutch.co/developers/wordpress
https://clutch.co/developers/drupal
https://clutch.co/web-developers/php
https://clutch.co/developers/magento
https://clutch.co/developers/shopify
https://clutch.co/developers/bigcommerce
https://clutch.co/developers/artificial-intelligence/chatbots
https://clutch.co/developers/artificial-intelligence/machine-learning
"Only the most versatile and knowledgeable developers can keep up with the abundance of new technologies created every year," said Clutch Business Analyst Misty Lopez. "These developers stand out based on their ability to adapt to these new technologies and techniques and apply them to a variety of development projects for their clients. We are excited to feature them on our platform."
Clutch's research is ongoing and rankings are dynamic. The Clutch team invites interested companies to apply to get listed in the report next year.
The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on Thursday, May 16. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.
About Clutch
A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presences.
Contact
Sara Philibotte
(202) 609-9922
215345@email4pr.com
SOURCE Clutch
