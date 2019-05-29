Clutch Announces the 2019 Leading IT & Business Services Companies Across Select Categories

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch released its 2019 rankings of the top business and IT services firms today. The rankings are based on the firms' wide variety of services, their client satisfaction, the quality of the projects they complete, and their market presence.

The Clutch team highlighted leaders in the following categories: Netsuite, Microsoft Dynamics ERP, Salesforce, SugarCRM, Marketing Automation, Microsoft Sharepoint, IBM, OpenText, Google Apps, Microsoft Office 365, Marketing Analytics, Operations and Process Management, Compliance/Fraud/Risk, Hadoop Consulting, Virtual Assistant Services, Writing and Content Creation Outsourcing, Claims Processing, Legal Outsourcing, Data Entry Outsourcing, Medical Billing, Payment Processing, Back Office Services, Financial Accounting, Bookkeeping, Tax and Payroll Preparation, Small Business Accounting, Lead Generation, Telemarketing, Answering Services, Virtual Receptionist Services, Customer Support, Order Processing, Inbound Appointment Setting, Appointment Setting, Collections, Surveys, Third Party Verification, Inbound Call Centers, Outbound Call Centers, Small Business Answering Services, HR Consultants, HR Staffing, HR Recruiting, Benefits Consulting, PEO, and HR Outsourcing.

"These companies provide in-depth expertise for what can be confusing and overwhelming tasks," said Clutch Business Analyst Jeremy Fishman. "They have helped countless businesses succeed by setting them up with the best technology solutions and skillfully assisting with their business processes."

Clutch's research is ongoing and rankings are dynamic. The Clutch team invites interested companies to apply to get listed in the report next year.

The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on Thursday, May 16. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

About Clutch

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presences.

