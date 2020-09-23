Clutch Announces the 58 Leading Corporate Training Companies in 2020

The new report from Clutch ranks corporate training companies around the world based on client feedback, market presence, services offered, and work quality.

Clutch

Sep 23, 2020, 08:37 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch released a new report featuring the top corporate training firms around the world.

Research criteria included client feedback, online marketing presence, services offered, and overall work quality.

Top Corporate Training Companies in 2020
The leaders can be found below:

1.  People Business

2.  Friedman U

3.  The Game Within

4.  Gennifer Miller Coaching LLC

5.  Build Labs

6.  Agency Growth Consultant LLC

7.  speech IRL

8.  Ultimate Video Academy

9.  Resilience Leadership

10.  MoreMeetings.com

11.  Clarkston Consulting

12.  Reprezent

13.  Crystal Recruitment Ltd

14.  Learning Curve Consultants

15.  The Jill Raff Group

16.  The Explainer Video Company

17.  New Haircut

18.  Sigao Studios

19.  Cardigan

20.  Canaan Communication & Technologies Sdn Bhd

21.  Bee Talents

22.  Benzne

23.  Market Edge

24.  DHx Software

25.  ZAD Consulting Group

26.  blimpp

27.  Atlantic Growth Solutions

28.  Circa Logica Group

29.  Orpheus Solutions

30.  Blumer & Associates, CPAs, PC

31.  Shree AGT Multimedia

32.  Epic Culture

33.  Outkreate

34.  Spoon

35.  The Workforce Pro

36.  Alpha Marketing Strategies

37.  Up Analytics

38.  Sylaba Translations

39.  SeeKing HR

40.  LeaderHR

41.  Sales Schema

42.  1ON1 SEO Training

43.  Waterfall

44.  Kriate Consultants

45.  Covent Informatics

46.  Dijy

47.  Swivelt

48.  Cybersec Consulting

49.  MADSUM Company Ltd

50.  idreate

51.  The Big Leaf

52.  Apex Privacy

53.  Skillers

54.  Global Social Media Marketing

55.  Reema Singhal

56.  1GS - Digital Marketing & Sales Enablement Agency

57.  Shivalic HR Solution

58.  Navigate The Journey

"In today's hypercompetitive environment, you have to be a life-long learner to be competitive," said Clutch analyst Dustin Sammons. "Corporate training firms are invaluable partners in ensuring your team is up to date on both hard and soft skills."

Clutch compiled a database of hundreds of companies for review in this report. The results above are based on both qualitative and quantitative measures.

This report is a snapshot of Clutch's data from September 22, 2020. Its research is ongoing, and ratings are constantly changing. If you would like your company to be considered for future awards, please apply here.

Find the full research here: https://clutch.co/corporate-training

https://clutch.co/corporate-training/leaders-matrix

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

