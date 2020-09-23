Clutch Announces the 58 Leading Corporate Training Companies in 2020
The new report from Clutch ranks corporate training companies around the world based on client feedback, market presence, services offered, and work quality.
Sep 23, 2020, 08:37 ET
WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch released a new report featuring the top corporate training firms around the world.
Research criteria included client feedback, online marketing presence, services offered, and overall work quality.
The leaders can be found below:
1. People Business
2. Friedman U
3. The Game Within
4. Gennifer Miller Coaching LLC
5. Build Labs
6. Agency Growth Consultant LLC
7. speech IRL
8. Ultimate Video Academy
9. Resilience Leadership
10. MoreMeetings.com
11. Clarkston Consulting
12. Reprezent
13. Crystal Recruitment Ltd
14. Learning Curve Consultants
15. The Jill Raff Group
16. The Explainer Video Company
17. New Haircut
18. Sigao Studios
19. Cardigan
20. Canaan Communication & Technologies Sdn Bhd
21. Bee Talents
22. Benzne
23. Market Edge
24. DHx Software
25. ZAD Consulting Group
26. blimpp
27. Atlantic Growth Solutions
28. Circa Logica Group
29. Orpheus Solutions
30. Blumer & Associates, CPAs, PC
31. Shree AGT Multimedia
32. Epic Culture
33. Outkreate
34. Spoon
35. The Workforce Pro
36. Alpha Marketing Strategies
37. Up Analytics
38. Sylaba Translations
39. SeeKing HR
40. LeaderHR
41. Sales Schema
42. 1ON1 SEO Training
43. Waterfall
44. Kriate Consultants
45. Covent Informatics
46. Dijy
47. Swivelt
48. Cybersec Consulting
49. MADSUM Company Ltd
50. idreate
51. The Big Leaf
52. Apex Privacy
53. Skillers
54. Global Social Media Marketing
55. Reema Singhal
56. 1GS - Digital Marketing & Sales Enablement Agency
57. Shivalic HR Solution
58. Navigate The Journey
"In today's hypercompetitive environment, you have to be a life-long learner to be competitive," said Clutch analyst Dustin Sammons. "Corporate training firms are invaluable partners in ensuring your team is up to date on both hard and soft skills."
Clutch compiled a database of hundreds of companies for review in this report. The results above are based on both qualitative and quantitative measures.
This report is a snapshot of Clutch's data from September 22, 2020. Its research is ongoing, and ratings are constantly changing. If you would like your company to be considered for future awards, please apply here.
Find the full research here: https://clutch.co/corporate-training
https://clutch.co/corporate-training/leaders-matrix
