Clutch Announces the Top 10 Accounting Firms in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch announced the top performing accounting firms in Philadelphia . The report's rankings are based on verified client feedback, services offered, work quality, and market presence.

The following 10 firms are recognized as market leaders in Philadelphia for accounting, payroll, and bookkeeping services.

Top Accounting Firms in Philadelphia in 2020

1. Maillie LLP 2. Financial GPS 3. Solvit CFO 4. Tilghman Accounting + Tax Solutions 5. Morey, Nee, Buck & Oswald, LLC 6. Crouch & Company, LLC 7. SD Associates 8. Bilardo & Associates LLC 9. Ambrozy Accounting 10. Your Outsourced CFO

"Proper accounting, payroll, and bookkeeping are crucial for organizations of all sizes. Our research indicates that clients prefer to work with local accounting firms, as evidenced by the popularity of the search term, 'accountants near me' in Google searches," said David Goosenberg, business development analyst at Clutch. "Each of these firms has excelled at delivering quality financial services to Philadelphia-based B2B clients in a variety of industries."

Research identifying the leading accounting, bookkeeping, and payroll service providers is ongoing, and firms interested in marketing their services are encouraged to apply to be included in Clutch's research. Upcoming press releases will highlight leading accounting firms in Miami, Atlanta, and London.

The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on September 29, 2020. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

