Clutch Announces the Top 10+ Veteran-Owned B2B Service Providers

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released a report highlighting top-performing Veteran-owned development, marketing, and IT service providers. These companies participated in Clutch's certification program.

Clutch's new certification program verifies minority-, woman-, LGBTQ-, and Veteran-owned B2B companies. Businesses can self-identify for certification by submitting application materials.

Clutch Certified Veteran Owned Businesses in 2020

To be considered for Clutch's certification program , Veteran-owned companies must meet the following guidelines:

Be at least 51% owned by a Veteran

Participate in a video interview

Share proof of identification

The top Veteran-owned B2B service providers are listed below:

1. HMG Creative 2. KRUTSCH 3. BellaVix 4. Inventive Works, LLC 5. L.A. Social Karma 6. VeteranWebDesign.com 7. Sierra Experts 8. Quirky Letters Designs 9. Sprague Media 10. Arcane Marketing 11. Digital Wave Productions, Inc.

"In our experience working with small companies around the country, Veteran-owned businesses consistently are some of the most well-reviewed businesses on Clutch," said Clutch Business Development Manager, DJ Fajana. "Their dedication to their clients, like their dedication to the country, is absolutely unparalleled."

Learn more about Veteran-owned B2B service providers: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/veteran-owned .

See the full research here: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/veteran-owned/leaders-matrix .

Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on November 4, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

