Clutch Announces the Top 20+ LGBTQ-Owned B2B Service Providers

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released a report highlighting top-performing LGBTQ-owned development, marketing, and IT service providers. These companies participated in Clutch's certification program.

To be considered for a LGBT-owned certification , companies must meet the following guidelines:

Clutch Certified LGBTQ-Owned Businesses in 2020

Be at least 51% owned by an LGBTQ person

Exercise independence from any non-LGBTQ business enterprise

Participate in a video interview

Share proof of identification

The top LGBTQ-owned B2B service providers are listed below:

Interactive Strategies2. PBJ Marketing Citizen Group Mightybytes Social Driver Bishop-McCann Landis Communications Inc. (LCI) Concentric Design BSTRO Chatter Buzz Sparxoo Social Link Colibri Digital Marketing Brand+Aid Lovably Milo Digital Simply Smart Technology Ayokay The Tactile Group edgefactory W. BRADFORD PixelCutLabs ACRONYM

There are an estimated 1.4 million LGBT-owned businesses in the U.S., and they contribute more than $2 trillion to the U.S. economy. Together, 900 of these companies helped create over 33,000 jobs.

"At Clutch, we celebrate diversity and inclusion and want to highlight the contributions of these LGBTQ-owned companies – from their resilience and creativity to their innovative spirit," said Clutch Business Development Manager Ricardo Real Preciado. "Our certification program aims to provide more visibility to these companies to connect them with qualified buyers."

Learn more about LGBTQ-owned B2B service providers: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/lgbtq-owned

See the full research here: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/lgbtq-owned/leaders-matrix .

Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on November 4, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

