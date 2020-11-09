Clutch Announces the Top 20+ LGBTQ-Owned B2B Service Providers
B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch launches its certification program by celebrating the best LGBTQ-owned businesses on its platform.
Nov 09, 2020, 08:32 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released a report highlighting top-performing LGBTQ-owned development, marketing, and IT service providers. These companies participated in Clutch's certification program.
To be considered for a LGBT-owned certification, companies must meet the following guidelines:
- Be at least 51% owned by an LGBTQ person
- Exercise independence from any non-LGBTQ business enterprise
- Participate in a video interview
- Share proof of identification
The top LGBTQ-owned B2B service providers are listed below:
- Interactive Strategies2. PBJ Marketing
- Citizen Group
- Mightybytes
- Social Driver
- Bishop-McCann
- Landis Communications Inc. (LCI)
- Concentric Design
- BSTRO
- Chatter Buzz
- Sparxoo
- Social Link
- Colibri Digital Marketing
- Brand+Aid
- Lovably
- Milo Digital
- Simply Smart Technology
- Ayokay
- The Tactile Group
- edgefactory
- W. BRADFORD
- PixelCutLabs
- ACRONYM
There are an estimated 1.4 million LGBT-owned businesses in the U.S., and they contribute more than $2 trillion to the U.S. economy. Together, 900 of these companies helped create over 33,000 jobs.
"At Clutch, we celebrate diversity and inclusion and want to highlight the contributions of these LGBTQ-owned companies – from their resilience and creativity to their innovative spirit," said Clutch Business Development Manager Ricardo Real Preciado. "Our certification program aims to provide more visibility to these companies to connect them with qualified buyers."
Learn more about LGBTQ-owned B2B service providers: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/lgbtq-owned
See the full research here: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/lgbtq-owned/leaders-matrix.
Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on November 4, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.
About Clutch
Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.
Contact
Ricardo Real Preciado
202.470.0488
[email protected]
SOURCE Clutch