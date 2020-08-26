Clutch Announces the Top 8 Accounting Firms in New York

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released a report on the top performing accounting firms in New York . The top companies are ranked based on client feedback, services offered, work quality, and market presence and mapped in a Leaders Matrix to see how they compare.

The following 8 firms are recognized as market leaders in New York for business accounting, payroll, and outsourced bookkeeping services.

Top Accounting Firms in New York in 2020

1. George Dimov, CPA 2. Burton & Co., CPAs 3. Crowe LLP 4. Portney & Company 5. Greyson Tax & Consulting 6. Sternbach & Rose, CPAs 7. Dubnik & Associates, LLC 8. Stetz, Belgiovine, Manwarren and Wallis, P.C.

"Accounting, payroll, and bookkeeping are critical functions for organizations of all sizes. As evidenced by the popularity of the search term, 'accountants near me' in Google searches, buyers seem to prefer working with local firms," said David Goosenberg, business development analyst at Clutch. "These New York-based firms have excelled at delivering top-notch financial services to B2B clients in a wide range of industries."

Research identifying the leading accounting, bookkeeping, and payroll service providers is ongoing, and firms interested in marketing their services are encouraged to apply to be included in Clutch's research. Upcoming press releases will highlight leading accounting firms in Chicago and San Francisco.

The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 26, 2020. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

