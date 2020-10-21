Clutch Announces the Top 91 Change Management Consultants in 2020
More than 90 change management consulting firms top Clutch's list of the most recommended companies from around the world. Rankings are based on client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.
Oct 21, 2020, 08:43 ET
WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch released its list of the top change management consultants from around the world. The list of top companies is based on a number of different factors including client feedback, online presence, and work quality.
The complete list of change management consultants are as follows:
|
1. Agency Growth Consultant LLC
|
2. Clarkston Consulting
|
3. Modern Craft
|
4. Ultra Consultants
|
5. Etch
|
6. Integrated Insight
|
7. UXReactor
|
8. Denovo Consulting
|
9. Tronvig Group
|
10. Quick Wins Consulting
|
11. Prometeo
|
12. TheRoad
|
13. Spoon
|
14. The Workforce Pro
|
15. MPWR Coaching
|
16. Amarna Group
|
17. Confidant Global
|
18. PANONY
|
19. Core Money Engine
|
20. Insivia
|
21. Sonnenburg Consulting
|
22. Market Edge
|
23. SmallWorld
|
24. 18 Coffees
|
25. Blumer & Associates, CPAs, PC
|
26. Core Matters, LLC
|
27. The Big Leaf
|
28. Red Dot Digital Inc.
|
29. Inward Strategic Consulting
|
30. VINT Consult
|
31. Dansa D‚ÄôArata Soucia LLP
|
32. Stonehill
|
33. BDR.ai
|
34. GBC Digital LTD
|
35. Benzne
|
36. 7Things sp. z o.o.
|
37. Greyson Tax & Consulting
|
38. AGPR (formerly AlexanderG Public Relations, LLC)
|
39. CJM Associates
|
40. Saines Business Consulting
|
41. Kriate Consultants
|
42. Eyeful Media
|
43. Empirical Consulting Solutions, LLC
|
44. AdOrganic Web Design
|
45. CapActix Business Solutions
|
46. AACG
|
47. Farahat & Co.
|
48. Jones & Roth
|
49. Council Fire
|
50. eVolpe Consulting Group
|
51. 4P Finance & Accounting Solutions
|
52. DeLeon & Stang
|
53. Vyway Market & Brand Strategy
|
54. IRC Sales Solutions
|
55. Off Road
|
56. Founders Approach
|
57. Insighten
|
58. STRATAGEM Ventures
|
59. Tehrani & Velez, LLP
|
60. HASHI Consulting Japan
|
61. PruVisor Management Consulting
|
62. Kalinax
|
63. Fountane, LLC
|
64. Green Ginger Digital
|
65. APPETITTE
|
66. Bananir Growth Agency
|
67. Build Scale Prosper
|
68. Swivelt
|
69. Volt Media Services
|
70. Incrementa (un)consulting
|
71. Holistic Business Excellence
|
72. LASANAN
|
73. TripleOak
|
74. Process Technologies
|
75. Rubik Communications
|
76. Elisabeth Nattiv Coaching & Consulting
|
77. LezFly
|
78. Sine Cera Consulting
|
79. idreate
|
80. Neologic Software
|
81. Voyagent, Inc.
|
82. Avaltos
|
83. Do Sales
|
84. Bright Design Studio
|
85. Clubnet Solutions Inc.
|
86. Polaris Strategies LLC
|
87. Web Consulting Agency
|
88. TecFin & Partners (Tecnologia en Finanzas y Administraci√≥n)
|
89. Tech-One.io
|
90. RAISING VENTURES ZAMBIA LIMITED
|
91. IVALUEPLUS SERVICES PVT LTD
"Due to automation and globalization, the workplace was already highly dynamic prior to the pandemic," Clutch Analyst Dustin Sammons said. "However, COVID-19 has even more radically changed how we all work, and companies often need outside perspective and advice in terms of how to navigate these unprecedented times."
The rankings in this report are dynamic and research is ongoing. Consulting firms specializing in change management are encouraged to apply to be featured in future research.
