Clutch Announces Top Creative, Design, and Development Companies in New York City for 2018

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, B2B research, ratings, and reviews company Clutch unveiled 204 companies that provide the best creative, design, and development services in New York. Clutch analysts evaluated and ranked each company based on market presence, work quality, services offered, and client feedback.

The leading creative and design agencies in New York are as follows:

Top Creative and Design Agencies in New York in 2018

Web Designers: Avex Designs, BOWEN, Big Drop, Constructive, Dotlogics, HTML Pro, HUEMOR, IdeaWork Studios, Lounge Lizard, Your Majesty, Blue Fountain Media, Hard Candy Shell, SEO Brand, MAXBURST, Onit Digital, Inc.

Logo Designers: GreyBox Creative, OrangeYouGlad, LLC, Transfuture, Infinia Group, The O Group, SmartNet Solutions, Studio Simpatico, Studio Sanderson, L+R, The Forest Studio, Forest Studio, Bionic Egg, nextbracket, Digital Web Consulting, Anthony Savino

Graphic Designers: Infinia Group, Agency Squid, Eventige Media Group, Socialfly, Spark451, OrangeYouGlad, LLC, RXM Creative, The Miller Group

Digital Designers: Momentum Design Lab, DMI (Digital Management, Inc.), Big Drop, Hard Candy Shell, Y Media Labs, Slide UX, Avex Designs, Lounge Lizard, Bop Design, Blue Fountain Media, BOWEN, Dotlogics, HUEMOR, Constructive, Fueled

UX Designers: Momentum Design, DMI (Digital Management, Inc.), Humanist, Hard Candy Shell, Gramercy Tech, Key Lime Interactive, Five, Dom & Tom, ArcTouch, Fueled, Worry Free Labs, Blue Label Labs, Mindgrub, Majestyk, Fuzz

Full Service Digital Agencies: SEO Brand, Momentum Design Lab, AMP Agency, R2integrated, York & Chapel, Mediaforce Digital Marketing, Greater Than One, Socialfly, OrangeYouGlad, LLC, Socialfix Media, Wpromote, SmartSites, Reklam5 Digital Agency, Eventige Media Group, Beyond

Creative Agencies: The Miller Group, Constructive, Your Majesty, The O Group, Gigante, Vaz Partners, Tronvig Group, Piro, 3Q Digital, Definition 6, Jungle Communications, Inc., Greater Than One, Eventige Media Group, The Byne Group

Video Production Companies: Indigo Productions, Dream Machine Creative, MultiVision Digital Productions, Luminoustudios Inc., Piro, Column Five, The Miller Group, Your Majesty, S&G Content Marketing, Socialfix Media, Gigante Vaz Partners, Definition 6, Content Boost, Mission Disrupt, Jungle Communications, Inc.

The leading developers in New York are as follows:

App Developers: Dom & Tom, ArcTouch, Fueled, Five, DMI (Digital Management, Inc.), Blue Label Labs, Majestyk, App Partner, Utility, Fuzz, Small Planet Digital, MOBIKASA, Prolific Interactive, Posse, Worry Free Labs

iPhone App Developers: Dom & Tom, Fueled, DMI (Digital Management, Inc.), Blue Label Labs, Utility, Five, MOBIKASA, Majestyk, ArcTouch, Fuzz, Saffron Tech, App Partner, Small Planet Digital, Worry Free Labs, Posse

Android App Developers: DMI (Digital Management, Inc.), Dom & Tom, ArcTouch, Saffron Tech, Five, iTechArt, Fueled, Fuzz, Majestyk, App Partner, Posse, Postlight, Worry Free Labs, Prolific Interactive, Blue Label Labs

Software Developers: iTechArt, Icreon, PSL Corp., Ciklum, PromptWorks, DOOR3, Tivix, BrightStarr, Gramercy Tech, Stride, Appster, App Partner, Onit Digital, Inc., Invonto, Small Planet Digital

Web Developers: Nolte, Big Drop, Dom & Tom, MOBIKASA, iTechArt, Onit Digital, Inc., Saffron Tech, End Point, Tivix, Blue Fountain Media, Ruckus, Five, IdeaWork Studios, Drupal Connect, Postlight

E-Commerce Developers: iTechArt, End Point, Hudson Integrated, Ciklum, Redstage, Parkfield Commerce, Command C, Blue Fountain Media, App Partner, Dotlogics, DotcomWeavers, HUEMOR, Pixafy, ustwo studio, Avex Designs

Magento Developers: Pixafy, End Point, Redstage, Blue Fountain Media, Command C, Dotlogics, Avex Designs, iTechArt, Ciklum, DotcomWeavers, MAGINX INC, digital marauders, Parkfield Commerce, HUEMOR, HyQuality

PHP Developers: Ruckus, Saffron Tech, DotcomWeavers, Onit Digital, Inc., Statenweb, Icreon, MOBIKASA, iTechArt, Nolte, MAXBURST, Cantilever, Lform Design, HUEMOR, Blue Water

Ruby on Rails Developers: Appster, End Point, Dom & Tom, thoughtbot, Five, Def Method, iTechArt, JetRockets, Gramercy Tech, Stride, PromptWorks, MOBIKASA, Venture Aviator, Woopa, Blenderbox

.NET Developers: PSL Corp., Appster, Icreon, Saffron Tech, Hudson Integrated, Bitbean.com, iTechArt, BrightStarr, DOOR3, Five, wildcard, Venture Aviator, Blenderbox, Ciklum, App Partner

Shopify Developers: HUEMOR, Command C, Avex Designs, Pixafy, iTechArt, Dotlogics, HyQuality, Redstage, digital marauders, Def Method, DotcomWeavers, Rival Group, JetRockets, nextbracket

WordPress Developers: Big Drop, Saffron Tech, Dom & Tom, Ruckus, Nolte, Postlight, Alley Interactive, Transfuture, Hard Candy Shell, DotcomWeavers, Blue Fountain Media, Cantilever, MAXBURST, Liqui-Site, TeliApp Corporation

Drupal Developers: Blue Fountain Media, Drupal Connect, Big Drop, R2integrated, HAAS/crea, Blue Water, Alley Interactive, DrupalJedi, MAXBURST, Cloudsoft Mobile Inc., DOOR3, HUEMOR, Beyond, SmartNet Solutions, KOUNTERATTACK

AR/VR Developers: Gramercy Tech, thoughtbot, Neon Roots, HackNCraft, XcelTec

IoT Developers: SoluLab, PromptWorks, Intrepid, Somo, Stride

"The creative and development spaces are fast-moving fields," said Clutch Business Analyst Alaina Stevenson. "The ability to develop and design digital products and please clients is impressive. Congratulations to the 204 companies that have stayed on the cutting-edge of technology and continue to deliver outstanding services to their clients."

It's free to get listed on Clutch. However, only the leading companies in each industry are recognized as leaders.

Clutch's research is ongoing. For a chance to be featured as a 2019 New York Leader, apply now. Getting listed is a simple, two-step process that takes less than 20 minutes.

These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on March 19, 2018. These rankings may change daily and currently may not reflect Clutch's website.

Creative & Design Agencies

Developers

