Clutch Appoints Tim Condon as Chief Revenue Officer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, today announced the appointment of Tim Condon as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Tim is a seasoned business executive with a 20+ year track record of driving growth in both large enterprises and early-stage technology ventures. As CRO of Clutch, Tim will oversee new business development and account management to accelerate growth and operational efficiency.

"Throughout my professional journey, I've been drawn to innovative startups because your work has a visible impact, and the opportunities to grow are limitless," said Condon. "Clutch has achieved remarkable success within the last few years, and I'm excited to join this amazing leadership team and lead this next chapter. I look forward to collaborating across teams to help B2B buyers make better business decisions and help service providers accelerate their growth with our platform."

Condon will be Clutch's first Chief Revenue Officer. He joins as a key addition to the experienced Clutch leadership team under Chief Executive Officer, Sonny Ganguly, who was appointed by the Company's Board of Directors in December of 2021. Condon is the third addition to the Clutch leadership team this year, alongside recent hires Angie Piparo, Chief of Staff, and Katie Hollar, Head of Marketing.

Prior to Clutch, Tim served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Homesnap, the top-rated real estate app built for agents, which CoStar Group acquired in 2020. During his tenure, Homesnap grew its paying user base from 0 to over 80,000 clients. In addition, he previously served as the Director of New Ventures at The Washington Post. In this role, he built several new businesses, including The Capitol Deal, which became the third largest deal site in the DC metro area and was known for giving away 100,000 pizzas.

Tim has an MBA from New York University and a BA in Psychology from the University of Notre Dame. He is married with three children and resides in Columbia, Maryland.

