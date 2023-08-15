Clutch Celebrates Rapid Growth, Earns Spot on 2023 Inc. 5000 List

The company receives the accolade of being named a six-time honoree.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, announced it ranked in the top half of the prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 list. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Clutch's impressive company growth has been recognized on the list.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents America's fastest-growing companies that have driven rapid revenue growth during a period of nationwide inflationary pressures, increased costs of capital and hiring challenges. The esteemed ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"I am proud to witness Clutch's inclusion among numerous rapidly-expanding companies on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list," said Sonny Ganguly, CEO of Clutch. "Earning our place on this competitive list for the sixth year in a row is particularly meaningful and solidifies Clutch's position as a market leader. Our team is what drives us forward each and every day, and I'm proud not only of our collaborative effort to propel Clutch's rapid growth over the last few years, but our ability to grow efficiently as we scale. Clutch has achieved sustainable growth over the past decade thanks to our commitment to innovation and creatively leveraging the latest technology to serve both sides of our marketplace. As we continue to expand our reach and enhance our offerings, we remain committed to empowering both users and service providers alike, equipping them with the resources to achieve growth."

Clutch has rapidly grown its revenue by 236% between 2019 and 2022. 1.4 million monthly users visit Clutch to find and compare more than 280,000 service providers spanning across 150+ countries.

Clutch achieved a ranking of 2132 out of 5000 companies and stands among the exclusive group of just 13 DC-based businesses that made the list.

The full list of Inc. 5000 winners can be found here.

About Clutch
Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past six consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2022.

Media Contact:
Deesha Laxsav
703-944-4279
[email protected]

SOURCE Clutch

