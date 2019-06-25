Clutch Customer Tom Masano Auto Group Launches REV by Masano Subscription Service

ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch Technologies® , today announced the Tom Masano Auto Group is leveraging the Clutch Subscription Platform to launch REV by Masano, an all-new subscription offering that lets members drive the same make-model vehicle for an affordable monthly payment that includes insurance, maintenance and concierge service. REV is now available in Reading, Pa., and surrounding areas.

The backbone of REV is the Single VIN product of the Clutch Subscription Platform. Single VIN allows dealers like Masano to monetize used vehicle inventory while appealing to consumers who want the simplicity and convenience of a vehicle subscription. In fact, a single VIN subscription can effectively function as a "used lease" that can be more affordable than financing that same used vehicle. REV members gain access to the same make-model vehicle on an ongoing basis with the flexibility to cancel at any time – a contrast to typical ownership models.

"REV was launched to provide a unique segment of our customers the option to drive the same car without a long-term commitment," said John Masano, president of Tom Masano Auto Group. "We believe this alternative to traditional financing will meet the needs of our diverse and growing base, while at the same time, allowing us to leverage our fleet of vehicles in different ways. Using the Clutch Subscription Platform to offer REV also has the added benefit of the integration with Cox Automotive's proprietary market data and powerful optimization tools ensuring we manage our subscription fleet more profitably."

"This is an ideal product for customers who want hassle-free driving and a great service from a dealer that also takes away the burden of ownership, with a low monthly payment and flexibility to cancel at any time," said Vince Zappa, president of Clutch Technologies. "For the dealer, the addition of a new way to monetize used inventory is very appealing for the bottom line."

For more information or to sign up for REV by Masano, please visit www.revbymasano.com .

To learn more about the Clutch Subscription Platform, please visit www.driveclutch.com .

About Tom Masano Auto Group

Tom Masano Auto Group was founded in 1954 by brothers Tom and Bruce when they opened a small used car lot in Reading Pennsylvania. Over the decades the Masano Family has grown that small car lot into a thriving multi-dealership auto group. Current manufacturers include America's iconic brand, Ford and LINCOLN and world-class luxury brands BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Additionally MasanoUSA Pre-Owned SuperCenter rounds out the Tom Masano Auto Group with over 300 used vehicles.

About Clutch Technologies

Clutch Technologies is the leader in subscription and mobility services software to the automotive industry. Utilizing Clutch's end-to-end platform, automotive dealers, OEM's, car rental companies and fleet operators can increase asset utilization, offer new revenue streams and deliver innovative consumer experiences. Clutch, a Cox Automotive company, is recognized as a pioneer in the subscription category and has been chosen, trusted and recommended by more than 45 signed dealers and manufacturers across the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Clutch at www.driveclutch.com .

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. coxautoinc.com

