Clutch Increases Its Dealer Footprint with the Addition of Fields Auto Group, Park Place Dealerships, and Prime Motor Group

The company's platform provides the intelligence, capabilities and tools required to deliver subscription, including:

A white-label solution that extends the customer relationship outside of the showroom and into consumers' driveways

Management of vehicles using Clutch's patent-pending technology which uses artificial intelligence to assign the right vehicle to every subscriber while maintaining a low ratio of vehicles to paying subscribers, thus keeping costs in check

Powerful data on subscribers' needs and behaviors. The Clutch platform learns, remembers and anticipates what is important to every subscriber in order to build deep, trusted relationships

Subscription workflow tools to facilitate easy operational integration and delivery

"Clutch is the right partner for us in that it understands both the technology requirements of the industry as well as our need to create trusted consumer relationships. What's more, having run a subscription business in their Atlanta 'lab' from 2014, Clutch is the genuine expert in every aspect of building and operating a vehicle subscription service. We benefit from the company's knowledge through training and coaching," said Dan Fields, President of Fields Auto Group.

Hesham Elgaghil, Park Place's VP of Strategic Growth & Business Development noted that subscription has provided the opportunity to reach a new type of customer, one that is interested in compelling automotive experiences, flexibility, simplicity and variety. "We've seen our typical customer change with subscription. Having such a dynamic and customizable platform to offer our members gives Park Place a significant competitive advantage in our market and allows us to extend our brand outside of the showrooms. It's critical that we continue to uncover new methods to make Park Place – Your Place!"

David Rosenberg, President of Prime Motor Group, concurred, "With Clutch's powerful platform, we can easily acquire new members and have them driving vehicles more suitable to their daily needs. We think our customers will love the membership service and the flexibility Prime Flip can provide."

Vince Zappa, Clutch President noted, "The automotive industry is taking hold of subscription and showing how this can be a real game changer. Subscription is available to millions of consumers across a wide range of price points." Zappa continued, "Clutch's platform is highly configurable, allowing dealers to deliver fractional, single car, and multi-vehicle subscription solutions."

Zappa also pointed out that Clutch's technology is novel in its approach. "We determined early on that dynamically managing and optimizing the delivery of a subscription service is a difficult problem that requires new thinking versus traditional, commonplace scheduling applications. Our platform learns what consumers like across a range of scenarios and dynamically allocates vehicles based on those preferences, all while meeting the business requirements of the dealer."

To date, the Clutch platform has seen the average subscriber "flipping" their vehicle over two times per month. Additionally, most subscribers have driven at least five different categories of vehicles, more vehicles than many would experience in a lifetime.

Fields Auto Group, Park Place Dealerships, and Prime Motor Group will offer subscription access that allows their members to take vehicles for their ongoing use. Consumers will sign up for the service from their local dealer using the Clutch dealer branded technology platform built for both iPhone and Android. Once membership is approved, a concierge will coordinate delivery of the first vehicle and members can begin "flipping" right away. Eligible members will pay a flat monthly fee that includes taxes, maintenance and insurance, with no contract required.

These dealers join an expansive list of dealerships and OEMs using the Clutch technology platform, making subscription widely available across the country to consumers.

About Clutch

Clutch's mission is to enable vehicle subscription across the automotive industry. Clutch's fully integrated platform handles all of the consumer interaction along with the management and workflow tools required to deliver a branded vehicle subscription service. Today, Clutch's technology is powering flexible subscription services for dealers and OEM's in 26 states across the country. Learn more about Clutch at driveclutch.com.

