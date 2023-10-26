Clutch Named a Power Partner by Inc. Magazine

26 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

The prestigious award highlights B2B partners that empower growth and support startups across all business functions.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, today announced it earned an Inc. Power Partner Award for 2023, an honor recognizing B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

The list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business. All 389 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"It's an honor to be recognized as an Inc. Power Partner and to celebrate Clutch's impact as a B2B market leader," said Sonny Ganguly, CEO of Clutch. "At Clutch, we're on a mission to empower better business decisions and facilitate successful partnerships between the 15 million business services buyers who visit Clutch each year and the 280,000 B2B service providers listed on Clutch from around the globe. Onboarding a service provider can be expensive, but onboarding the wrong provider for your project is even more costly. Moving forward, we remain committed to empowering both users and service providers alike, equipping them with the resources to achieve growth."

In addition to earning an Inc. Power Partner award, Clutch is a six-time Inc. 5000 honoree. Clutch has grown its revenue by 236% since 2019.

"As you gain experience, you learn what platforms can be trusted, and are more reliable, and for us, Clutch is an easy lever to pull because we know that the spend on Clutch is allocated in such a way that we get attention on our profile, visitors to our website, and the type of traffic that has the knowledge we need to make a decision. You just don't get that from ads or social media", said Andy Smith, Marketing Manager of HatchWorks.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 5 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2022.

Media contact:
Deesha Laxsav
703-944-4279
[email protected]

