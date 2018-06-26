Clutch Names 500 Leading B2B Service Providers in Poland and Ukraine
The 500 companies featured in this report were evaluated based on client feedback, work quality, services offered, and market presence.
08:45 ET
WASHINGTON, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B ratings and reviews company Clutch published its annual report recognizing the top-performing companies in Poland and Ukraine. A variety of industry segments were featured in the report, including marketing, design, development, and IT services. The following companies were identified based on client reviews, work quality, services offered, and market presence.
Top B2B Companies in Poland in 2018
|
052b
|
FROGRIOT - digital studio
|
Outline
|
10Clouds
|
Future Mind
|
Pagepro
|
180 Creative
|
Future Processing
|
Polcode
|
4e Agency
|
G2 TEAM Interactive
|
Polidea
|
4Experience
|
Gecko Dynamics
|
Positive Power
|
7ninjas
|
GenB, Inc.
|
Pragmatic Coders
|
9LivesData
|
Giraffe Studio
|
Pragmatists
|
Accesto
|
Gorrion Software House
|
Predica
|
Adchitects
|
GowithMagento
|
Proexe
|
adCookie
|
Grad Agency
|
Prograils
|
ADHOC
|
Gruffi
|
Q-Solutions Studio
|
ADVOX Studio
|
Hatimeria
|
QBurst
|
AF.agency
|
HighSolutions
|
Qunabu Interactive
|
Ageno
|
Holdapp
|
RAD4M
|
All In Mobile
|
Hostersi
|
Radgost Web Lab
|
AlterPage
|
HYPE4
|
Ragnarson
|
Altimi
|
i-systems
|
Railsware
|
Altkom Software & Consulting
|
Ideamotive
|
Railwaymen
|
Angry Nerds
|
Idego Group
|
Ratio Web
|
Appchance
|
Iguana Studio
|
Ready4S
|
Applandeo
|
IKONA
|
Rebased
|
Applover Software House
|
InfiniteProgress
|
RightHello
|
Appnroll
|
inFullMobile
|
Ringo Solutions
|
Apptension
|
Insalgo
|
RIOT
|
AppUnite
|
InsaneLab
|
Rockon Tech Agency
|
ArtyGeek
|
Inteca
|
ROLIQUE
|
ASPER BROTHERS
|
intive
|
rspective
|
Astec
|
Inwedo
|
RST IT
|
Atmosphere Apps
|
iRonin.IT
|
Selleo
|
Avra
|
itCraft
|
Sigmapoint
|
B-MIND
|
iteo
|
Sigmoidal
|
Better Software Group
|
ITgenerator
|
Skelia
|
Binar::Apps
|
JAVEO
|
Skyrise
|
Bitnoise
|
Jazzy.pro
|
Smart Mobile House
|
Brainhub
|
JCommerce
|
Smartum Pro
|
Bravelab Software House
|
JMMJ
|
SNOWDOG
|
Bright Inventions
|
JMR Technologies
|
Softhis
|
Brights
|
KISS digital
|
Softnauts
|
Briisk
|
Kiwee
|
Softwarehut
|
bvblogic
|
Kreatik
|
SoftwareMill
|
Chilid Agency
|
Lama Media
|
Solid Software Solutions
|
Chop-Chop
|
LCloud LTD
|
Solidbrain
|
Ciklum
|
LIKE.agency
|
Sparkbit
|
ClawRock
|
Liki Mobile Solutions
|
Startup Development House
|
Cleveroad
|
Lizard Media
|
Stepwise
|
Clurgo
|
Logicify
|
Studio Pigeon
|
Code & Pepper
|
Look4App
|
STX Next
|
Codedose
|
LTX SOFT
|
Summer Agency
|
Codeheroes
|
Lunar Logic
|
Sunscrapers
|
Codenest.pl
|
Macopedia
|
Surprise.Design
|
CodeProud
|
Macoscope
|
SwingDev - (Swing Development Inc)
|
codequest
|
Magently
|
Synergy Codes
|
Coders Center
|
Matsuu
|
TAKY IT Systems
|
CodeWave
|
Merixstudio
|
TEONITE
|
Codibly
|
Miquido
|
TestArmy
|
Concise Software
|
Mirumee
|
The Knights of Unity
|
COOBERS
|
MLSDev
|
The Masters
|
Crafton
|
Mobee Dick
|
The Software House
|
Craftoon
|
mobitouch
|
Tooploox
|
Cybercom Group
|
Mobter
|
Transition Technologies PSC
|
Da Vinci Studio
|
Mofables
|
u2i
|
Dawid Koniuszewski Design
|
mohi.to
|
UIG Studio
|
DeSmart
|
Monterail
|
Ulam Labs
|
Digers!
|
Montrose Software
|
UNITY Group
|
Divante
|
Mood Up team
|
Untitled Kingdom
|
dook.pro
|
Move Closer
|
VAO
|
Dotinum
|
MSM Studio
|
Vimanet
|
Droids On Roids
|
Naturaily
|
VISLA
|
Droptica
|
Neoteric
|
Visual71
|
EDISONDA
|
Netguru
|
Visuality
|
eEngine Software House
|
NeuroSYS
|
vm.pl Software House
|
EL Passion
|
nexocode
|
Volanto
|
ELEKS
|
NG Logic
|
Vordik Digital
|
ESGROUP
|
NobleSoft
|
VORM
|
Espeo Software
|
NOGRAVITY
|
VTS Software
|
EthWorks
|
NOMONO
|
Waynet
|
Euvic
|
nomtek
|
Web Bespokers
|
Exadel
|
Nonstop
|
Whalla Labs
|
Expansio
|
Nopio
|
X-Coding IT Studio
|
FireArt Studio
|
Norbsoft
|
Xfive
|
FiveDotTwelve
|
OpsWay
|
XSolve
|
Flexaspect
|
Order Group
|
Yameo
|
Flying Bisons
|
OSOM STUDIO
|
YarMobile
Top B2B Companies in Ukraine in 2018
|
111 Minutes
|
Forbytes
|
Railsware
|
4ire Labs
|
Forte Group
|
Ready4S
|
Abto Software
|
FreezePro Software
|
Redentu
|
Acropolium
|
FreshCode
|
Redwerk
|
Active Bridge
|
GBKSOFT
|
RexSoft
|
AgileEngine
|
Gearheart.io
|
ROLIQUE
|
Agilie, a team of talented ninjas!
|
Geniusee
|
RollnCode
|
AltexSoft
|
GenovaWebArt
|
Romexsoft
|
Alty
|
Gera-IT
|
Roobykon Software
|
Anadea
|
Globalluxsoft
|
Rozdoum
|
Andersen
|
Grossum
|
RubyGarage
|
ANODA Mobile Development Agency
|
Heartbeat Agency
|
S-PRO
|
AnvilEight
|
HiTech Service LLC
|
SaM Solutions
|
AppliKey Solutions
|
IDAP
|
SamsonOS
|
Appus Studio
|
iDeus
|
Sannacode
|
Archetype
|
ImageX
|
SapientPro
|
Artelogic
|
Incora
|
Schrödingers Cat Laboratory
|
Artjoker Software
|
Indeema Software
|
Scopic Software
|
Artkai
|
Infopulse
|
SE7ENSKY frontend studio
|
ArtyGeek
|
Innovecs
|
Selecto
|
Ascendix Technologies
|
INOXOFT
|
Sensorama Lab
|
Attract Group
|
Intellectsoft
|
SEOTM Digital Agency
|
Atwix
|
Intellias
|
Sigma Software
|
AVA.codes
|
INTELLISOFT Corp
|
Sirin Software
|
AVRspot
|
Intersog
|
SKALAR
|
Axisbits
|
Intetics Inc
|
Sloboda Studio
|
Big Drop
|
InventorSoft
|
Soft Loft Ukraine
|
Bilberrry
|
inVeritaSoft
|
SoftElegance
|
Binariks
|
iQueSoft
|
Softengi
|
Binary Studio
|
IT CRAFT
|
Softermii
|
Blackthorn Vision LLC
|
IT DEV GROUP
|
SoftFormance
|
Blue Carrot
|
IT Svit
|
Softjourn
|
BotsCrew
|
Itera
|
SoftServe
|
Brightgrove
|
Itera-research
|
Software Planet Group
|
Brights
|
ITRex Group
|
Solar Digital
|
Brocoders
|
JatApp
|
SolidBrain Software
|
bvblogic
|
JetRuby Agency LTD.
|
Sombra
|
BVG Software Group
|
JustCoded
|
SpdLoad
|
Cadabra Studio
|
KindGeek
|
SteelKiwi
|
Cayugasoft Tech
|
KnubiSoft
|
Stfalcon
|
CHI Software
|
LANARS
|
SupportYourApp
|
Ciklum
|
LaSoft
|
Syndicode
|
Cleveroad
|
Lemberg Solutions
|
TechMagic
|
Clockwise Software
|
LENAL
|
The APP Solutions
|
COAX Software
|
Liluweb
|
The Gradient
|
CodeIT
|
LinkUp Studio
|
The7bits
|
Computools
|
Logicify
|
ThinkMobiles
|
Concepter
|
MageCloud
|
Trust Sourcing
|
Consultica
|
MageDirect
|
TSN-Media
|
CoreValue Services
|
MakeBeCool
|
Tubik Studio
|
DA-14 SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
|
Master of Code Global
|
Turum-Burum
|
DarinX
|
MEAT Agency
|
UkrInSofT
|
Daxx
|
Mind Studios
|
Unibot
|
DDI Development
|
MindK
|
Unicsoft
|
Devabit
|
Miritec
|
UNL Solutions LTD
|
DevCom
|
MLSDev
|
UPlanet Inc
|
DevEngineering
|
Mobindustry
|
UPQODE
|
DeviQA
|
Mobiwolf
|
UPTech Team
|
DevRain Solutions
|
molfar.io
|
Uran Company
|
dFusionTech, Inc.
|
mova.io
|
UX ENERGY
|
Diceus
|
Multi-Programming Solutions
|
Vaimo
|
Django Stars
|
MWDN
|
Vakoms
|
Do IT Programming Solutions
|
N-iX
|
Verstiuk Production
|
DOIT Software
|
Nabus Development
|
Vintage
|
dops.digital
|
NerdzLab
|
VITAMIN branding agency
|
Eastern Peak
|
New Line Technologies
|
Vizual Technologies, Inc.
|
EGO c.m.s.
|
Nextpage
|
VRG Soft
|
Eleken
|
NIX Solutions
|
WallTree
|
ELEKS
|
Onix-Systems
|
Waverley Software
|
ElifTech
|
OrbitLift
|
WeAR Studio
|
Eltrino
|
OSO Web Studio
|
Web Peppers
|
Erminesoft
|
OSSystem
|
WEB4PRO
|
eTeam
|
OTAKOYI
|
WebbyLab
|
Evergreen
|
Owlab Inc.
|
WEBCASE
|
EVNE Developers, LLC
|
Perfectial
|
WebiNerds
|
Evolvice Team
|
PixelGrow
|
WhaleSoft
|
Exadel
|
PLVision
|
Wow-How Studio
|
Existek
|
Program-Ace
|
wow24-7
|
Exoft
|
Promodo
|
WOXAPP
|
Ezetech
|
QArea
|
Yalantis
|
Face IT
|
QATestLab
|
YouTeam
|
Factorial Complexity
|
Quartsoft
|
ZaraffaSoft
|
Fgfactory
|
QubStudio
|
Zfort Group
|
Flexaspect
|
Rademade
"The Polish and Ukrainian companies featured in today's report not only managed to distinguish themselves from the competition but also proved their ability to deliver high-quality services to a variety of clients around the world," said Aaron Morales, Clutch business analyst.
Although it's free to get listed on Clutch, only the top companies in each industry are recognized as leaders. Clutch's research is ongoing, with new companies and reviews added daily. For an opportunity to be featured as one of Clutch's 2019 Poland and Ukraine Leaders, apply now. It's a simple, two-step process that takes less than 20 minutes.
These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on June 13, 2018. Rankings may change daily and currently may not be reflected on Clutch's website.
See the full research below:
https://clutch.co/pl/top-service-providers
https://clutch.co/ua/top-service-providers
About Clutch
A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presences.
Contact
DJ Fajana
202-796-2467
197700@email4pr.com
