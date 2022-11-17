Clutch Ranked #21 Fastest-Growing Company in Greater Washington on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 301% revenue growth over three years to soaring demand for B2B services

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch , the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, today announced it ranked #21 in the Greater Washington Area on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America. Clutch grew 301% between 2018 and 2021.

"At Clutch, one of our core values is innovation, and our team strives for continuous improvement," said Clutch's CEO, Sonny Ganguly. "This ranking is a testament to the team's perseverance in building a product that empowers business leaders across the globe to find the right service providers. As businesses seek ways to increase efficiency, the need for our platform has never been greater. We are humbled to be recognized by Deloitte for three consecutive years."

"Technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer, and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair of Deloitte LLP and US technology sector leader. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed, and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 5 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2022.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States, and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest to clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Media Contact:

Deesha Laxsav

703-944-4279

[email protected]

SOURCE CLUTCH