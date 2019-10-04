Clutch Ranks SoftServe Among Top Business Services Firms in Western Europe

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe , a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced it has been named a top business services firm in Western Europe by Clutch, a leading B2B research, ratings, and review company based in Washington D.C.

SoftServe ranked seventh out of more than 130 firms in the software development category for providing high-quality results and generating exceptional client satisfaction. Featured firms offered custom software development, web development, mobile app development, and UX/UI design in common.

Clutch establishes its rankings for top companies using a complex methodology that examines verified client reviews, services offered, work quality and ability to deliver, and market presence.

"We're proud to highlight SoftServe as a top company on Clutch," said Ethan Lutz, business analyst at Clutch. "SoftServe has consistently proved themselves as a trusted development partner, as seen through their positive client feedback."

SoftServe was previously recognized as a Top Data Analytics Consulting Company in Ukraine by Clutch and a Top IT Services Provider in Germany by The Manifest, Clutch's sister website.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, media, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation—from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services.

Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release.

We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

