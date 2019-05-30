Clutch Ranks the 2019 Leading Creative & Marketing Agencies for Select Categories

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch officially announced its list of the top creative and marketing agencies for a variety of categories, based on their industry leadership, creative and marketing expertise, and client feedback.

These companies work in the following industries: Facebook Marketing, Instagram Marketing, Snapchat Marketing, Twitter Marketing, Local SEO, Enterprise SEO, Small Business SEO, Boutique Branding, Freelance Branding, Naming, Online Reputation Management, Corporate Communications, Crisis Communications, Event Management, Boutique PR, Search Engine Marketing, Baidu PPC, Yahoo PPC, YouTube PPC, Bing PPC, Google Adwords PPC, Print Advertising, TV Advertising, OOH Advertising, Radio Advertising, Media Buying (OOH), Media Buying (Print), Media Buying (Radio), Media Buying (TV), Video Explainer Companies, 3D Animation, Whiteboard Video, Corporate Video.

The leaders can be found in the following research lists:

"The marketing and creative sectors are increasingly adopting a digital-first mentality," said Clutch Senior Business Analyst Sara Philibotte. "The best agencies must effectively incorporate creative strategy with the most cutting-edge technologies. These agencies have proven their ability to excel as versatile leaders in this new market."

Clutch's research is ongoing and rankings are dynamic. The Clutch team invites interested companies to apply to get listed in the report next year.

The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on Thursday, May 16. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

About Clutch

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presences.

Contact

Sara Philibotte

(202) 609-9922

215596@email4pr.com

