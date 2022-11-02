Clutch Recognized for Fastest Growth and Workplace Culture

The company was named in four prestigious awards for 2022

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, today announced it ranked on the Inc. 5000 list , Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Companies , and workplace culture site Comparably for best company career growth and work-life balance in 2022.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. This year marks the fifth consecutive year Clutch has been ranked in the Inc. 5000, and only 276 companies were listed as five-time honorees.

Similarly, WBJ's List of Fastest Growing Companies is based on average company revenue growth for the past three years, requiring each company to be locally headquartered and privately owned with no parent company. More than 2,300 companies were surveyed for this year's list, ending with 50 winners. Clutch was ranked #37 fastest growing private company in the DC area.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth.

"We are proud to be recognized among so many fast-growth companies," said Clutch CEO Sonny Ganguly. "We continue to innovate our platform so we can deliver the best value to service providers and buyers around the world. This wouldn't be possible without our dedicated and passionate team. Our people are what drive our success each and every day. Clutch has continued its rapid growth while supporting our colleagues in and out of the workplace, so winning these awards to celebrate both in the same year is particularly meaningful."

The company has grown its revenue by 163% over the past three years. To date, Clutch has over 250,000 service providers on its platform, across 190 countries.

