Clutch Recognized the Top 12 Accounting Firms in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch announced the top performing accounting firms in Los Angeles . The report's rankings are based on verified client feedback, services offered, work quality, and market presence.

The following 12 firms are recognized as market leaders in Los Angeles for accounting, bookkeeping, and payroll services.

Top Accounting Firms in Los Angeles 2020

1. Smart Bean Inc 2. Leivas Tax Wealth Management 3. Ogden Page Accountancy Corporation 4. Bharmal & Associates, Inc. 5. Wertz & Company, LLP 6. Rockwell Capital Group 7. About Profit 8. MBA Financial & Accounting Solutions, LLC 9. Tehrani & Velez, LLP 10. Lalea & Black 11. A Bigger Bottom Line, LLC 12. Westside Financial

"Proper accounting, payroll, and bookkeeping are crucial for organizations of all sizes. Our research indicates that clients prefer to work with local accounting firms, as evidenced by the popularity of the search term, 'accountants near me' in Google searches," said David Goosenberg, business development analyst at Clutch. "Each of these Los Angeles-based firms has excelled at delivering quality financial services to B2B clients in a variety of industries on a local and international scale."

Research identifying the leading accounting, bookkeeping, and payroll service providers is ongoing, and firms interested in marketing their services are encouraged to apply to be included in Clutch's research. Upcoming press releases will highlight leading accounting firms in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco.

The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 25, 2020. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

The full research can be found at:

https://clutch.co/accounting/los-angeles

https://clutch.co/accounting/los-angeles/leaders-matrix

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn

Contact

David Goosenberg

(202) 840 - 6685

[email protected]

SOURCE Clutch

Related Links

https://clutch.co/

