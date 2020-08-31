Clutch Recognizes Leading Business Services Firms in Latin America

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, announced the top business service providers in Latin America and the Caribbean. The companies featured provide BPO and back office services, voice services, business consulting, human resources, and translation services.

Clutch ranks companies based on client reviews, services offered, and market leadership. The leading business services companies in Latin America are as follows:

Top Business Services Companies in Latin America in 2020

1. Helpware 2. Emerging Strategy 3. CIENCE Technologies 4. First Point Communications 5. UAssist.Me 6. Remote Team Solutions 7. Solvo Global 8. Friedman U 9. CodersLink 10. Performia 11. Randstad 12. Latamways 13. FEG Outsourcing Administrativo 14. Wave Group 15. Volt Media Services 16. Easybee Answering Services 17. Simple Latam 18. Translation Outlet 19. Hispano Language Advisory

"As the nearshore business services industry in Latin America continues to expand, we're excited to highlight new regional business services categories and the pioneering companies in the region that have gathered their clients' feedback on our platform," said Ricardo Real Preciado, Clutch's business development manager for LATAM. "The following firms offer a full range of professional services and provide great customer service."

Clutch's research is ongoing, and it invites Latin American B2B companies to apply to get listed for a chance to be featured in upcoming reports.

Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 16, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

See the full research here:

https://clutch.co/bpo/latin-america

https://clutch.co/call-centers/latin-america

https://clutch.co/consulting/latin-america

https://clutch.co/accounting/latin-america

https://clutch.co/hr/latin-america

