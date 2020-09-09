Clutch Recognizes the Top 9 Accounting Firms in Chicago

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch published a new report highlighting the top accounting firms in Chicago . The report's rankings are based on verified client feedback, services offered, work quality, and market presence.

The following 9 firms are recognized as market leaders in Chicago for accounting services.

Top Accounting Firms in Chicago 2020

1. ORBA 2. Pasquesi Partners LLC 3. The Accountrepreneur LLC 4. The Dolins Group, Ltd. 5. Crowe LLP 6. H.D. Roseth & Associates 7. MWC Accounting 8. Catalano, Caboor & Co. 9. Weiss & Company LLP

"The importance of finding a quality accountant cannot be overstated. To make informed decisions about your business, it is absolutely critical to have access to accurate and comprehensive financial information," said David Goosenberg, business development analyst at Clutch. "Each of these Chicago-based firms has excelled at delivering quality accounting services to B2B clients in a variety of industries."

Research identifying the leading payroll, bookkeeping, and accounting service providers is ongoing, and firms interested in marketing their services are encouraged to apply to be included in Clutch's research. Upcoming press releases will highlight leading accounting firms in Philadelphia and San Francisco.

The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on September 8, 2020. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

The full research can be found at:

https://clutch.co/accounting/chicago

https://clutch.co/accounting/chicago/leaders-matrix

