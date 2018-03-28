Clutch Reports Top Marketing, Advertising, IT, and Business Services Companies in New York City for 2018

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New research published by Washington, DC-based ratings and reviews company Clutch, names the top-performing marketing and advertising agencies and IT and business services companies in New York. Clutch identified the 204 leaders after in-depth analysis of each company's market presence, client reviews, and ability to deliver high-quality work.

The leading marketing and advertising agencies in New York are as follows:

Advertising Agencies: Interplanetary, RXM Creative, Gigante Vaz Partners, AMP Agency, BrandTuitive, Fearless Media, milk*, The O Group, Greater Than One, Tronvig Group, OpGen Media, The Byne Group, Eventige Media Group, The Miller Group, Your Majesty

Digital Marketing Agencies: Taktical, Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, Mediaforce Digital Marketing Agency, Wpromote, Magnero, WebiMax, WebpageFX, PBJ Marketing, Boucher + Co., SmartAcre, fishbat Media, ACRONYM, SmartSites, HUNTER, R2integrated

PR Firms: Bateman Group, Martin Levy Public Relations, Bob Gold & Associates, Marketing Maven, Column Five, Right Angle PR, Amore Incorporated, WebiMax, The Byne Group, S&G Content Marketing, milk*, Appular, Gvate.

Branding Agencies: Tenet Partners, DMI (Digital Management, Inc), WANT Branding, GreyBox Creative, Infinia Group, Motto, Salt Branding, The O Group, BrandTuitive, IdeaWork Studios, Constructive, C42D, Interplanetary, Tronvig Group, Ruckus

SEO Firms: WebpageFX, SEO Brand, Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, SEO Services New York, Path Interactive, Mindgrub, SEO Image, Where Is My Brand, WebiMax, ACRONYM, Elite SEM, CommonMind, Gvate, R2integrated, Liqui-Site

PPC Agencies: AdVenture Media Group, Path Interactive, Wpromote, ACRONYM, WebpageFX, Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, CommonMind, WebiMax, Taktical, PBJ Marketing, AMP Agency, adCookie, Main Street ROI, R2integrated, Mediaforce Digital Marketing

Social Media Marketing Agencies: Socialfly, Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, Social Diva Media, Elite SEM, QNY Creative, WebiMax, Taktical, fishbat Media, TDT, Mediaforce Digital Marketing, App Promo, Boucher + Co., SmartSites, Fearless Media, adlicious

Content Marketing Agencies: S&G Content Marketing, Column Five, Content Boost, Movable Media, Tenet Partners, RXM Creative, Lform Design, AMP Agency, fishbat Media, Saypr, York & Chapel, Blue Water, Bob Gold & Associates, Wpromote, Piro

Inbound Marketing Agencies: AMP Agency, Elite SEM, PBJ Marketing, Greater Than One, Boucher + Co., R2integrated, Column Five, HUNTER, fishbat Media, Mediaforce Digital Marketing, SmartAcre, SEMGeeks, Tenet Partners, TDT, Momentum Design Lab

App Marketing Agencies: Moburst, Appular, App Promo, Blue Label Labs, LoyaltyPlant, Prolific Interactive, Social Diva Media, Messapps.

Email Marketing Agencies: Socialfly, Active Web Group, York & Chapel, OpGen Media, Liqui-Site, Main Street ROI, Fearless Media, Boucher + Co., Solutions for Growth, eStore Seller, Callahan & Toolen Digital Services, Digital Web Consulting, SmartAcre, EIC Agency

Digital Strategy Agencies: Drummond St. Strategy, Y Media Labs, Modus, Last Call Media, Beyond, CitrusBits, Slidesigma, Ruckus, Blue Fountain Media, Small Planet Digital, Tenet Partners, The Mechanism, QNY Creative, Momentum Design Lab, PBJ Marketing

Naming Agencies: Catchword, Tanj, River + Wolf, WANT Branding, Namebase Brand Naming, Tenet Partners, IdeaWork Studios, Motto, GreyBox Creative, Salt Branding, The O Group, Constructive, Interplanetary, BrandTuitive, Column Five

Direct Marketing Agencies: Interplanetary, Spark451, OpGen Media, Boucher + Co., Anthony Savino

Media Buying Agencies: Elite SEM, adlicious, Gigante Vaz Partners, 3Q Digital, Fearless Media, The Miller Group, Blue Polo Interactive, AJ Ross Creative Media, Appular, OpGen Media, Jungle Communications, Inc., TDT

The leading IT and business services companies in New York are as follows:

IT Services: Bluewolf, eMazzanti Technologies, CRA | Computer Resources of America, TEKConn, Ciklum, NGenious Solutions Inc., Exigent Technologies, Leveldesk, Inc., Sensiple, VirtusaPolaris, BrightStarr, Gramercy Tech, Longi Engineering, True Interaction, Maestro Technologies

Managed IT Services: eMazzanti Technologies, Bluewolf, CRA | Computer Resources of America, TEKConn, Exigent Technologies, Sensiple, BrightStarr, Leveldesk, Inc., NGenious Solutions Inc., Longi Engineering, VirtusaPolaris

Data Analytics: LatentView Analytics, DM STAT-1 Consulting, Maestro Technologies, 3Q Digital, Wpromote, Sensiple, True Interaction, NGenious Solutions Inc., VirtusaPolaris

Cloud Consulting: Bluewolf, CRA | Computer Resources of America, eMazzanti Technologies, nextbracket, Sensiple, Diaspark, NGenious Solutions Inc., Mylaensys, TEKConn, Leveldesk, Inc.

Staff Augmentation IT Services: Ciklum, Def Method, Perpetual, JetRockets, Exigent Technologies, Sensiple

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): EXL Service, Worldwide101, DialAmerica, ARDEM Incorporated, VirtusaPolaris, Quislex, BGS

"The marketing and IT spaces are changing, and what we see in these companies is an ability to stay updated on emerging technologies and continually please their clients," said Business Analyst Alaina Stevenson. "These companies are exceptional at providing quality deliverables and services."

It's free to get listed on Clutch. However, only the leading companies in each industry are recognized as leaders.

Clutch's research is ongoing. For a chance to be featured as a one of Clutch's 2019 New York Leaders, apply now. Getting listed is a simple, two-step process that takes less than 20 minutes.

These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on March 19, 2018. These rankings may change daily and currently may not reflect Clutch's website.

