Clutch Reveals the Leading 2019 Mobile App, Web, and Software Developers in India

After extensive market research on thousands of Indian developers, Clutch selected 38 development companies as the leading mobile app developers, software developers, and web developers in India. As part of an exclusive new category, these developers are among some of the best companies on Clutch's platform.
Apr 30, 2019, 08:46 ET
WASHINGTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews company, officially released its exclusive list of the 2019 top Indian mobile app developers, web developers, and software developers.
The 38 firms featured provide excellent development services, while taking on an array of diverse, high-profile projects and maintaining first-class customer service.
The leaders are as follows:
Mobile App Developers
- hedgehog lab
- Appinventiv
- Algoworks
- Brainvire Infotech Inc
- Hyperlink InfoSystem
- TechAhead
- The NineHertz
- Mutual Mobile
- Konstant Infosolutions
- Daffodil Software
- Techugo
- Copper Mobile
- Y Media Labs
- Byteridge
- Space-O Technologies
Software Developers
- Fingent
- Experion Technologies
- Trigent
- Menlo Technologies
- Radixweb
- Galaxy Weblinks
- Zibtek
- Appinventiv
- Daffodil Software
- ITCube Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Bacancy Technology
- AI Software LLC
- Flatworld Solutions
- Chetu, Inc.
- AppIt Ventures
Web Developers
- Fingent
- Experion Technologies
- MOBIKASA
- Boston Technology Corporation
- Dev Technosys
- TatvaSoft
- Xtreem Solution
- Radixweb
- IndiaNIC Infotech Limited
- The NineHertz
- Techuz
- SemiDot Infotech
- Epsilon
- Konstant Infosolutions
- Sparx IT Solutions
"Development in India is by far our most competitive category on Clutch, with thousands of companies vying for top spots in our research directories," said Clutch Senior Business Analyst Sara Philibotte. "We are particularly impressed by these companies, as they offer not only the highest breadth and quality of services, but they have also completed impressive projects and serve as thought leaders in the technology industry."
Clutch's research on companies in India is ongoing, and rankings are dynamic. The Clutch team invites interested companies to apply to get listed in the report next year.
The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on Thursday, April 18. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.
