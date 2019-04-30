Clutch Reveals the Leading 2019 Mobile App, Web, and Software Developers in India

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch , the leading B2B ratings and reviews company, officially released its exclusive list of the 2019 top Indian mobile app developers, web developers, and software developers.

The 38 firms featured provide excellent development services, while taking on an array of diverse, high-profile projects and maintaining first-class customer service.

The leaders are as follows:

Mobile App Developers

hedgehog lab Appinventiv Algoworks Brainvire Infotech Inc Hyperlink InfoSystem TechAhead The NineHertz Mutual Mobile Konstant Infosolutions Daffodil Software Techugo Copper Mobile Y Media Labs Byteridge Space-O Technologies

Software Developers

Fingent Experion Technologies Trigent Menlo Technologies Radixweb Galaxy Weblinks Zibtek Appinventiv Daffodil Software ITCube Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Bacancy Technology AI Software LLC Flatworld Solutions Chetu, Inc. AppIt Ventures

Web Developers

Fingent Experion Technologies MOBIKASA Boston Technology Corporation Dev Technosys TatvaSoft Xtreem Solution Radixweb IndiaNIC Infotech Limited The NineHertz Techuz SemiDot Infotech Epsilon Konstant Infosolutions Sparx IT Solutions

"Development in India is by far our most competitive category on Clutch, with thousands of companies vying for top spots in our research directories," said Clutch Senior Business Analyst Sara Philibotte. "We are particularly impressed by these companies, as they offer not only the highest breadth and quality of services, but they have also completed impressive projects and serve as thought leaders in the technology industry."

Clutch's research on companies in India is ongoing, and rankings are dynamic. The Clutch team invites interested companies to apply to get listed in the report next year.

The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on Thursday, April 18. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

