Clutch Technologies and Arity Reveal Case Study of Insurance for Vehicle Subscriptions

ATLANTA, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch Technologies, the leading software platform for the automotive industry to offer vehicle subscription and mobility services, together with Arity, the mobility and data analytics company focused on making transportation smarter, safer, and more useful, today announced the first major piece of empirical research regarding driver risk profiles and insurance claims for consumers using vehicle subscription services.

According to Vince Zappa, Clutch President, "The vehicle subscription industry is maturing, moving from an exciting concept to an increasingly proven model. Competitive insurance is one of several factors helping our subscription providers succeed. This research confirms our long-standing belief that driving risk does not change when a consumer moves from owning to subscribing. Arity has helped us validate that our technology can help our automotive customers acquire the subscribers that they want to target."

Clutch, in their Atlanta lab, applied a set of screening technologies during the initial subscription registration process to identify the estimated driving risk of each consumer. Arity and Clutch then performed a study to determine how predictions of risk compared to actual performance for these drivers using the subscription service. Using Arity's proprietary model, Arity PreQualSM , to score a sample set of 1,456 Clutch drivers across 228,000 driving days of data, the teams analyzed how Clutch's actual claims compared to the predictions of Arity's model, resulting in critical insights for automotive insurance companies to consider as more car subscription services enter the market.

Study results demonstrate:

When joining the subscription service, the subscriber risk profiles showed similar distributions to those seen in traditional personal automotive insurance.

Once in the service, the subscribers performed similarly to initial risk estimates.

Traditional screening and risk measurement models from personal auto insurance can be used to gauge the risk profile of car subscription drivers.

Clutch's screening technology, which combines elements including identity verification, motor vehicle records, Arity's PreQual scoring of driver risk, and other behavioral data that is predictive of risk, can be used to acquire an attractive subscriber base. The research provided insights into the type of screening and risk evaluation technologies that are useful for providers of vehicle subscription.

The data confirms Clutch's long-standing hypothesis that consumers that subscribe to a vehicle perform similarly to consumers that own or lease a vehicle. The study also provides substantive proof that subscription services can acquire a base of regular consumers and the realized losses associated with those subscribers is predictable.

Senior Vice President of Arity Data Science, Grady Irey, also noted, "Having worked for so many years in the insurance industry, I suspected when we first started talking with Clutch that we could apply general principles of personal auto risk modeling to the vehicle subscription use case. We see these findings as a first step and catalyst to connect more mobility providers with insurance carriers and be confident that their drivers will be safe and good custodians of vehicles."

Clutch is continuing to use Arity PreQual in their screening process and is exploring additional ways to study driver risk profiles with Arity. Additionally, Clutch is also working with many of the largest insurance carriers to bring competitive products to market in support of the company's dealer and OEM customers.

Arity's PreQual Score is also applicable for predicting the risk of consumers who subscribe to vehicles. This information can be used in the future to further screen applicants for a subscription service as well as to price insurance for subscribers on an individual basis, once such products are offered by carriers.

