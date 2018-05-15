SALT LAKE CITY, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Winesdesign Products & Consulting, LLC launches the most comprehensive racing card game on Kickstarter. Utah-based Winesdesign Products & Consulting, LLC announced today the Kickstarter launch of CLUTCH: The Most Comprehensive Racing Card Game. Created by experts in the automotive scene, CLUTCH brings the joy of racing to everyone's table.

The Most Comprehensive Racing Card Game

Aiming to raise $35,000, Winesdesign Products is giving 50 early bird backers the chance to get the game for only $30. All additional games will be sold at $35; a 35 percent discount from the MSRP value. Through a series of stretch goals, CLUTCH supporters will be able to unlock additional cards and game quality upgrades to enhance the play experience.

CLUTCH is a racing game for 2-6 players. Players will choose their starting vehicle; gather cash and sabotage, boost and upgrade cards; purchase more powerful cars; and race their opponents to the finish line. When a race begins, sabotage opponents or use a boost to pull ahead of the competition. The player with the most wins under their belt is declared the CLUTCH champion.

"We spent a lot of time developing this game to be enjoyed by everyone, not only car people," said Winesdesign Founder Brandon Wines. "All 24 available game vehicles were submitted by private parties from around the world. Now anybody can sit down and enjoy the power of an Audi R8 or an Acura NSX."

Made for automotive enthusiasts and tabletop gamers alike, pre-order CLUTCH now on its Kickstarter page (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/538221581/clutch-the-game-the-most-comprehensive-racing-card) and experience the most comprehensive racing card game to ever grace anyone's table.

For more information visit the CLUTCH website here or its Facebook page here.

About Winesdesign Products & Consulting, LLC

Winesdesign is a small group of product designers with a passion for the automotive community. For the past few years, Winesdesign has been designing show vehicles, parts, and graphics for hundreds of people across the United States. Winesdesign provides product design, prototyping, graphic design and consulting services to help brands successfully bring a product from conception to creation.

