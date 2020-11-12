Clutch Unveils the Leading 40 Minority-Owned B2B Service Providers
Today, Clutch celebrated leading minority-owned B2B companies with the release of its first report highlighting companies owned by minorities and offering marketing, development, and IT services.
Nov 12, 2020, 08:34 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, released a report highlighting B2B companies owned and operated by minorities.
Clutch's new certification program verifies minority-, woman-, LGBTQ-, and Veteran-owned B2B companies. Businesses can self-identify for certification by submitting application materials.
Minority-owned companies must meet the following criteria for certification:
- Be at least 51% owned by members of a minority group who are U.S. citizens
- Participate in a video interview
- Share proof of identification
The top minority-owned B2B service providers are listed below:
|
1. Sparkhouse
|
2. Sidebench
|
3. Citizen Group
|
4. OSIbeyond
|
5. Propane
|
6. MSTQ
|
7. DBC
|
8. Social Driver
|
9. Neon Rain Interactive
|
10. LLT Group
|
11. SENSIS
|
12. One Team US LLC
|
13. Creative Juice, LLC.
|
14. JungleTopp Media
|
15. Hot Dog Marketing
|
16. Telideo Productions, Inc.
|
17. Control Shift Video
|
18. Luminoustudios Inc.
|
19. 1o8
|
20. Smart Bean, Inc.
|
21. Noble Digital
|
22. Webbege, Inc
|
23. TouchZen Media
|
24. The Tactile Group
|
25. Crea7ive Branding and Advertising Agency
|
26. JJR Marketing Inc.
|
27. Longi Engineering
|
28. Six Consulting, Inc.
|
29. Fantom Agency
|
30. Just Digital Inc
|
31. Goldiata Creative
|
32. Manifest Studios
|
33. Futurehaus
|
34. Zagaran Software
|
35. Tinhorn Consulting, LLC
|
36. Vinnove
|
37. Magic Logix
|
38. PAAPR Agency
|
39. The Bridge CPAs, LLC
|
40. Forty4 Design
Diversity's importance in the workplace is growing. Businesses are taking a hard look at their company's diversity and how their presence impacts society.
"I believe BIPOC communities bring a creativity and diversity that can't be substituted or ignored," said Clutch Business Development Manager DJ Fajana. "Recognizing this group of industry leaders for its accomplishments is an overdue recognition of the extraordinary charisma, passion, and expertise each and every one of them demonstrated in overcoming the barriers necessary to rise to the positions they occupy today."
Learn more about minority-owned B2B service providers: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/minority-owned.
See the full research here: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/minority-owned/leaders-matrix.
Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on November 4, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.
About Clutch
Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.
Contact
DJ Fajana
202-796-2467
[email protected]
SOURCE Clutch