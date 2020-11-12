Clutch Unveils the Leading 40 Minority-Owned B2B Service Providers

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, released a report highlighting B2B companies owned and operated by minorities.

Clutch's new certification program verifies minority-, woman-, LGBTQ-, and Veteran-owned B2B companies. Businesses can self-identify for certification by submitting application materials.

Clutch Certified Minority Owned Businesses in 2020

Minority-owned companies must meet the following criteria for certification :

Be at least 51% owned by members of a minority group who are U.S. citizens

Participate in a video interview

Share proof of identification

The top minority-owned B2B service providers are listed below:

1. Sparkhouse 2. Sidebench 3. Citizen Group 4. OSIbeyond 5. Propane 6. MSTQ 7. DBC 8. Social Driver 9. Neon Rain Interactive 10. LLT Group 11. SENSIS 12. One Team US LLC 13. Creative Juice, LLC. 14. JungleTopp Media 15. Hot Dog Marketing 16. Telideo Productions, Inc. 17. Control Shift Video 18. Luminoustudios Inc. 19. 1o8 20. Smart Bean, Inc. 21. Noble Digital 22. Webbege, Inc 23. TouchZen Media 24. The Tactile Group 25. Crea7ive Branding and Advertising Agency 26. JJR Marketing Inc. 27. Longi Engineering 28. Six Consulting, Inc. 29. Fantom Agency 30. Just Digital Inc 31. Goldiata Creative 32. Manifest Studios 33. Futurehaus 34. Zagaran Software 35. Tinhorn Consulting, LLC 36. Vinnove 37. Magic Logix 38. PAAPR Agency 39. The Bridge CPAs, LLC 40. Forty4 Design

Diversity's importance in the workplace is growing . Businesses are taking a hard look at their company's diversity and how their presence impacts society.

"I believe BIPOC communities bring a creativity and diversity that can't be substituted or ignored," said Clutch Business Development Manager DJ Fajana. "Recognizing this group of industry leaders for its accomplishments is an overdue recognition of the extraordinary charisma, passion, and expertise each and every one of them demonstrated in overcoming the barriers necessary to rise to the positions they occupy today."

Learn more about minority-owned B2B service providers: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/minority-owned .

See the full research here: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/minority-owned/leaders-matrix .

Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on November 4, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

Contact

DJ Fajana

202-796-2467

[email protected]

SOURCE Clutch