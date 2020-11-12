Clutch Unveils the Leading 40 Minority-Owned B2B Service Providers

Today, Clutch celebrated leading minority-owned B2B companies with the release of its first report highlighting companies owned by minorities and offering marketing, development, and IT services.

News provided by

Clutch

Nov 12, 2020, 08:34 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, released a report highlighting B2B companies owned and operated by minorities.

Clutch's new certification program verifies minority-, woman-, LGBTQ-, and Veteran-owned B2B companies. Businesses can self-identify for certification by submitting application materials.

Continue Reading
Clutch Certified Minority Owned Businesses in 2020
Clutch Certified Minority Owned Businesses in 2020

Minority-owned companies must meet the following criteria for certification:

  • Be at least 51% owned by members of a minority group who are U.S. citizens
  • Participate in a video interview
  • Share proof of identification

The top minority-owned B2B service providers are listed below:

1.  Sparkhouse

2.  Sidebench

3.  Citizen Group

4.  OSIbeyond

5.  Propane

6.  MSTQ

7.  DBC

8.  Social Driver

9.  Neon Rain Interactive

10.  LLT Group

11.  SENSIS

12.  One Team US LLC

13.  Creative Juice, LLC.

14.  JungleTopp Media

15.  Hot Dog Marketing

16.  Telideo Productions, Inc.

17.  Control Shift Video

18.  Luminoustudios Inc.

19.  1o8

20.  Smart Bean, Inc.

21.  Noble Digital

22.  Webbege, Inc

23.  TouchZen Media

24.  The Tactile Group

25.  Crea7ive Branding and Advertising Agency

26.  JJR Marketing Inc.

27.  Longi Engineering

28.  Six Consulting, Inc.

29.  Fantom Agency

30.  Just Digital Inc

31.  Goldiata Creative

32.  Manifest Studios

33.  Futurehaus

34.  Zagaran Software

35.  Tinhorn Consulting, LLC

36.  Vinnove

37.  Magic Logix

38.  PAAPR Agency

39.  The Bridge CPAs, LLC

40.  Forty4 Design

Diversity's importance in the workplace is growing. Businesses are taking a hard look at their company's diversity and how their presence impacts society.

"I believe BIPOC communities bring a creativity and diversity that can't be substituted or ignored," said Clutch Business Development Manager DJ Fajana. "Recognizing this group of industry leaders for its accomplishments is an overdue recognition of the extraordinary charisma, passion, and expertise each and every one of them demonstrated in overcoming the barriers necessary to rise to the positions they occupy today."

Learn more about minority-owned B2B service providers: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/minority-owned.

See the full research here: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/minority-owned/leaders-matrix.

Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on November 4, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

About Clutch
Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

Contact
DJ Fajana
202-796-2467
[email protected]

SOURCE Clutch

Also from this source

Clutch Announces the Top 10+ Veteran-Owned B2B Service Providers...

Clutch Unveils the Leading 59 Women-Owned B2B Service Providers...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics