Clutch Unveils the Leading 59 Women-Owned B2B Service Providers

Today, Clutch celebrated leading women-owned B2B companies with the release of its first report highlighting companies owned by women and offering marketing, development, and IT services.

News provided by

Clutch

Nov 10, 2020, 08:32 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, released a report highlighting B2B companies owned and operated by women.

Clutch's new certification program verifies minority-, woman-, LGBTQ-, and veteran-owned B2B companies. Businesses can self-identify for certification by submitting application materials.

Clutch Certified Women Owned Businesses in 2020
Women-owned companies must meet the following criteria for certification:

  • Be at least 51% owned by woman
  • Participate in a video interview
  • Share proof of identification

The top women-owned B2B service providers are listed below:

1.  Slide UX

2.  Bop Design

3.  Teal Media

4.  id8

5.  TBH Creative

6.  ParkerWhite Brand Interactive

7.  Guidea - A Theresa Neil Design Company

8.  Propane

9.  Wire Media

10.  The Miller Group

11.  The Naming Group

12.  OrangeYouGlad, LLC

13.  JetRockets

14.  Cuttlesoft

15.  OpenArc, LLC.

16.  Flower Press Creative Studio, LLC

17.  Windmill Strategy

18.  Studio Simpatico

19.  Amber Design

20.  One Team US LLC

21.  BSTRO

22.  BrandTuitive

23.  Elevate My Brand

24.  Creative Juice, LLC.

25.  Sandstorm Design

26.  Road Warrior Creative

27.  IN Food Marketing & Design

28.  336 Productions

29.  Hot Dog Marketing

30.  S&G Content Marketing

31.  Control Shift Video

32.  Content Rewired

33.  RedTree Web Design

34.  Shanty Town Design

35.  Luminoustudios Inc.

36.  Smart Bean, Inc.

37.  Simply Smart Technology

38.  Socialfly

39.  Crea7ive Branding and Advertising Agency

40.  Scott Circle Communications

41.  JJR Marketing Inc.

42.  Verve Marketing Group

43.  L.A. Social Karma

44.  Reaves Projects

45.  Needham Solutions LLC

46.  Eyeful Media

47.  Iterators LLC

48.  Know Agency

49.  Beacon Digital Marketing

50.  Kahoots Creative Group

51.  Westpark Communications

52.  Meli Marketing

53.  Rebel & Reason

54.  Tinhorn Consulting, LLC

55.  Vinnove

56.  PAAPR Agency

57.  Redline Minds, LLC

58.  Rapport International

59.  Radically Distinct

A 2020 report found there are more than 12.3 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. These firms generate over $1.8 trillion in revenue every year. While 40% of firms are owned and operated by women, the ratio still is not proportional to the population of the U.S.

"Across all industries, women-owned companies provide a unique and important perspective," said Clutch Revenue Operations Analyst Carolyn Rider. "We want to highlight these companies for everything they bring to the table – from their thoughtfulness to their detail-oriented mindsets."

Learn more about women-owned B2B service providers: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/women-owned.

See the full research here: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/women-owned/leaders-matrix.

Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on November 4. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

About Clutch
Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

