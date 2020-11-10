Clutch Unveils the Leading 59 Women-Owned B2B Service Providers

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, released a report highlighting B2B companies owned and operated by women.

Clutch's new certification program verifies minority-, woman-, LGBTQ-, and veteran-owned B2B companies. Businesses can self-identify for certification by submitting application materials.

Clutch Certified Women Owned Businesses in 2020

Women-owned companies must meet the following criteria for certification :

Be at least 51% owned by woman

Participate in a video interview

Share proof of identification

The top women-owned B2B service providers are listed below:

1. Slide UX 2. Bop Design 3. Teal Media 4. id8 5. TBH Creative 6. ParkerWhite Brand Interactive 7. Guidea - A Theresa Neil Design Company 8. Propane 9. Wire Media 10. The Miller Group 11. The Naming Group 12. OrangeYouGlad, LLC 13. JetRockets 14. Cuttlesoft 15. OpenArc, LLC. 16. Flower Press Creative Studio, LLC 17. Windmill Strategy 18. Studio Simpatico 19. Amber Design 20. One Team US LLC 21. BSTRO 22. BrandTuitive 23. Elevate My Brand 24. Creative Juice, LLC. 25. Sandstorm Design 26. Road Warrior Creative 27. IN Food Marketing & Design 28. 336 Productions 29. Hot Dog Marketing 30. S&G Content Marketing 31. Control Shift Video 32. Content Rewired 33. RedTree Web Design 34. Shanty Town Design 35. Luminoustudios Inc. 36. Smart Bean, Inc. 37. Simply Smart Technology 38. Socialfly 39. Crea7ive Branding and Advertising Agency 40. Scott Circle Communications 41. JJR Marketing Inc. 42. Verve Marketing Group 43. L.A. Social Karma 44. Reaves Projects 45. Needham Solutions LLC 46. Eyeful Media 47. Iterators LLC 48. Know Agency 49. Beacon Digital Marketing 50. Kahoots Creative Group 51. Westpark Communications 52. Meli Marketing 53. Rebel & Reason 54. Tinhorn Consulting, LLC 55. Vinnove 56. PAAPR Agency 57. Redline Minds, LLC 58. Rapport International 59. Radically Distinct



A 2020 report found there are more than 12.3 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. These firms generate over $1.8 trillion in revenue every year. While 40% of firms are owned and operated by women, the ratio still is not proportional to the population of the U.S.

"Across all industries, women-owned companies provide a unique and important perspective," said Clutch Revenue Operations Analyst Carolyn Rider. "We want to highlight these companies for everything they bring to the table – from their thoughtfulness to their detail-oriented mindsets."

Learn more about women-owned B2B service providers: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/women-owned .

See the full research here: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/women-owned/leaders-matrix .

Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on November 4. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

