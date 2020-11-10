Clutch Unveils the Leading 59 Women-Owned B2B Service Providers
Today, Clutch celebrated leading women-owned B2B companies with the release of its first report highlighting companies owned by women and offering marketing, development, and IT services.
Nov 10, 2020, 08:32 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, released a report highlighting B2B companies owned and operated by women.
Clutch's new certification program verifies minority-, woman-, LGBTQ-, and veteran-owned B2B companies. Businesses can self-identify for certification by submitting application materials.
Women-owned companies must meet the following criteria for certification:
- Be at least 51% owned by woman
- Participate in a video interview
- Share proof of identification
The top women-owned B2B service providers are listed below:
1. Slide UX
2. Bop Design
3. Teal Media
4. id8
5. TBH Creative
6. ParkerWhite Brand Interactive
7. Guidea - A Theresa Neil Design Company
8. Propane
9. Wire Media
10. The Miller Group
11. The Naming Group
12. OrangeYouGlad, LLC
13. JetRockets
14. Cuttlesoft
15. OpenArc, LLC.
16. Flower Press Creative Studio, LLC
17. Windmill Strategy
18. Studio Simpatico
19. Amber Design
20. One Team US LLC
21. BSTRO
22. BrandTuitive
23. Elevate My Brand
24. Creative Juice, LLC.
25. Sandstorm Design
26. Road Warrior Creative
27. IN Food Marketing & Design
28. 336 Productions
29. Hot Dog Marketing
30. S&G Content Marketing
31. Control Shift Video
32. Content Rewired
33. RedTree Web Design
34. Shanty Town Design
35. Luminoustudios Inc.
36. Smart Bean, Inc.
37. Simply Smart Technology
38. Socialfly
39. Crea7ive Branding and Advertising Agency
40. Scott Circle Communications
41. JJR Marketing Inc.
42. Verve Marketing Group
43. L.A. Social Karma
44. Reaves Projects
45. Needham Solutions LLC
46. Eyeful Media
47. Iterators LLC
48. Know Agency
49. Beacon Digital Marketing
50. Kahoots Creative Group
51. Westpark Communications
52. Meli Marketing
53. Rebel & Reason
54. Tinhorn Consulting, LLC
55. Vinnove
56. PAAPR Agency
57. Redline Minds, LLC
58. Rapport International
59. Radically Distinct
A 2020 report found there are more than 12.3 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. These firms generate over $1.8 trillion in revenue every year. While 40% of firms are owned and operated by women, the ratio still is not proportional to the population of the U.S.
"Across all industries, women-owned companies provide a unique and important perspective," said Clutch Revenue Operations Analyst Carolyn Rider. "We want to highlight these companies for everything they bring to the table – from their thoughtfulness to their detail-oriented mindsets."
Learn more about women-owned B2B service providers: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/women-owned.
See the full research here: https://clutch.co/us/top-service-providers/women-owned/leaders-matrix.
Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on November 4. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.
About Clutch
Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.
