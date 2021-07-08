ClutchPoints Aims to Expand Reach Through New Partnership with GameOn Technology

The new ClutchPoints chat experience will act as a discovery and engagement tool for users, extending the media outlet's relationship with fans. Users will be able to go to the NBA on ClutchPoints Facebook page and gain direct access to the news they are most interested in. This new chat experience on Facebook Messenger will provide users with a real-time connection to ClutchPoints that makes discovering official content more accessible and on the terms of each individual fan.

"ClutchPoints generates an incredible amount of media content, with over 750 features produced weekly," said Kalin Stanojev, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of GameOn Technology. "They create relevant and perspective-driven content for every fan, in every city and for every league. We are thrilled to amplify these efforts, starting with their NBA content by bringing localized fandom to a growing global fanbase. It's great to work with a media outlet who values innovation so heavily and has focused on chat as a way to expand their touch points with fans."

"With over 35 million fans on social media, the number of incoming questions we receive is immense," said Nish Patel, CEO of ClutchPoints. "Working with GameOn is giving us the opportunity to amplify our voice on a new platform ensuring we stay ahead of the curve. We aim to continue to offer support for these passionate fans with access to news, fun memes and our partner content at all times."

This move comes as an extension from GameOn in scaling up their line-up of heavyweight clients including Mike Tyson , the NHL , PGA TOUR and Arsenal FC - one of GameOn's longest running chat experiences. GameOn's commitment to providing content to basketball fans began with its partnership with the NBA itself launching the league's official chat application in November 2019.

ClutchPoints launched in 2015 and has quickly become one of the largest sports media companies in terms of reach and engagement.

GameOn Technology and ClutchPoints are exploring what it means to "keep up with the news cycle" in this fast-paced, always-online world. This is accomplished by leveraging ChatOS™, GameOn's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice applications. The ClutchPoints chat experience provides fans access to news at the tip of their fingers allowing fans to gain information whenever and wherever is most convenient.

About ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints (CP) is a sports media company that was built by fans, for fans. They cover the NBA and NFL in depth and are expanding that to all other sports. CP's business verticals include their social properties, website, and app. In total CP has a network of over 30M fans and reaches over half a billion social impressions on a monthly basis. CP editorial and graphics are primarily distributed through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and the ClutchPoints platform (.com and app). Overall, ClutchPoints' site has reached over 1 billion pageviews since its inception. Visit us at www.clutchpoints.com and connect with us at @ClutchPoints

About GameOn Technology

GameOn is based in San Francisco and was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the applications space. Some of the world's most notable brands like the NBA, NHL, PGA, ATP Media, Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms. GameOn has been recognized for its work in the tech and sports space receiving accolades from outlets including Fast Company and the Sports Technology Awards. The company is Pre-Series B and has investors who include Quest Ventures and Mirae Asset Venture Investment. To learn more, visit www.gameontechnology.com .

