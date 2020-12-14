Clyde Companies, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes

OREM, Utah, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clyde Companies, Inc., the parent company of WW Clyde, Geneva Rock, Sunroc, Sunpro, Scott Contracting, Beehive Insurance, GWC Capital, and Bridgesource, announced it has made several organizational changes in senior leadership today.

The following leadership changes have been made:

Wilford Clyde , currently serving as President, CEO, and Chairman of Clyde Companies, will continue as CEO and Chairman.

, currently serving as President, CEO, and Chairman of Clyde Companies, will continue as CEO and Chairman. Jeremy Hafen has been appointed President of Clyde Companies. Jeremy has worked at Clyde Companies for 16 years, formerly serving as President of Sunroc Building Materials (now Sunpro), President of Sunroc Corporation, and President of Clyde Business Group.

has been appointed President of Clyde Companies. Jeremy has worked at Clyde Companies for 16 years, formerly serving as President of Sunroc Building Materials (now Sunpro), President of Sunroc Corporation, and President of Clyde Business Group. Jeff Clyde , current President of the Clyde/Geneva Group, will be retiring at the close of 2020. Jeff built a successful 38-year career at Clyde Companies, including serving as President of WW Clyde for 7 years.

, current President of the Clyde/Geneva Group, will be retiring at the close of 2020. Jeff built a successful 38-year career at Clyde Companies, including serving as President of WW Clyde for 7 years. Jim Golding , currently serving as President of Geneva Rock, has been appointed President of Construction Materials and Services Group at Clyde Companies. Jim has built a 37-year career at Geneva Rock, including serving as President for 11 years.

, currently serving as President of Geneva Rock, has been appointed President of Construction Materials and Services Group at Clyde Companies. Jim has built a 37-year career at Geneva Rock, including serving as President for 11 years. Jay Ritchie , currently serving as Executive Vice President of Geneva Rock, has been appointed President of Geneva Rock.

, currently serving as Executive Vice President of Geneva Rock, has been appointed President of Geneva Rock. Howard Watts , currently serving as Corporate Secretary, will be retiring at the close of 2020. Howard completed a rewarding 40-year career at Clyde Companies.

, currently serving as Corporate Secretary, will be retiring at the close of 2020. Howard completed a rewarding 40-year career at Clyde Companies. Brandon Hale has been appointed as Corporate Secretary and will continue his responsibilities as General Counsel.

All changes became effective December 8, 2020.

"These changes reflect a thoughtful and strategic approach to long-term growth and succession planning for the entire organization. We honor the leaders who have guided the organization to become what it is today, and we are confident the future of Clyde Companies continues to be very bright as we remain committed to our core values and long-standing principles," said Jeremy Hafen, President, Clyde Companies.

About Clyde Companies

Clyde Companies, Inc. is a construction organization founded in 1926 and has been involved in almost every aspect of building and construction in the Intermountain West for nearly a century.

The Clyde family of companies includes WW Clyde, Geneva Rock, Sunroc, Sunpro, Scott Contracting, Beehive Insurance, GWC Capital, and Bridgesource with more than 4,000 employees combined. Clyde Companies is proud to be the premier provider of construction materials and services throughout the Intermountain West.

Clyde Companies remains firmly committed to its mission of Building a Better Community.

