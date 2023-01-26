Clyde Companies Partners with SIS in Business Transformation

Leading American firm breaks ground on Enterprise Resource Planning

OREM, Utah and ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US heavy civil firm Clyde Companies has partnered with SIS to implement Construct 365 in a continued effort to transform and modernize its business operations.

Technology in the construction industry

"Clyde Companies is moving to the next level with exciting innovation, in both operations and customer experience," Jeremy Hafen, Clyde Companies CEO, stated. "This partnership with SIS and Microsoft will not only support our diverse business needs across multiple states and hundreds of worksites for nearly 5,000 employees, but it will also generate cutting-edge, next-generation solutions to help Clyde Companies continue to deliver quality services and products for another hundred years."

SIS is a top-tier Microsoft Business Solutions Partner and leading implementation consultant of digital solutions for commercial construction organizations. In addition to their world-class implementation capabilities, SIS also provides the Construct 365 suite of services built on Microsoft's industry-leading Dynamics 365 enterprise resource planning platform.

Mark Kershteyn, SIS Partner, said, "We are very proud of the vote of confidence in SIS by Clyde Companies. SIS is committed to working with Clyde Companies' amazing team to deliver nothing short of groundbreaking value. We are truly fortunate to be able to leverage the Microsoft Technology Stack to deliver a full-featured end-to-end technology platform that will provide a competitive advantage to Clyde Companies by enabling efficiencies that can only be gained through real-time, actionable business insights and utilization of cloud-based processing. We are looking forward to SIS Construct 365 becoming an industry standard platform for large heavy civil enterprises like Clyde Companies."

About Clyde

Based in Orem, Utah, family-owned Clyde Companies is a premier provider of construction products, services and land development in the Intermountain West. In 2022, Clyde Companies revenues neared $2.5 billion with 5,000 employees. Specialties include heavy civil, earthwork, ready-mixed concrete, sand & gravel, asphalt & paving, building materials, land development insurance, and more. https://www.clydeinc.com

About SIS

SIS has been successful in delivering ERP, CRM, and SharePoint, solutions to construction and other project and service-based companies for more than 25 years. All SIS solutions run on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Industry IP. A full-service technology consulting firm, SIS offers, implements, and supports end-to-end solutions that work for clients now, and in the long term. https://sisn.com/heavy-civil-construction-erp-software/

