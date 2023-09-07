Clyde Companies Restructures Two Subsidiaries, Rolls IHC Scott into WW Clyde

News provided by

WW Clyde

07 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

OREM, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold restructure, Clyde Companies merged Colorado-based IHC Scott with legacy subsidiary WW Clyde. On October 1, 2023, all IHC Scott operations will officially become the Great Plains Division of WW Clyde. The strategic move amplifies WW Clyde's regional market presence and organizational capacity, signaling a new era of growth in Colorado and surrounding areas. 

"At Clyde Companies, we are builders—of people, places, solutions, and the future," said Jeremy Hafen, President and CEO of Clyde Companies. "This move furthers our mission of building communities and solidifies WW Clyde as an innovative leader in heavy civil construction solutions."

"Our promise to customers is simple: we're solid, dependable, and here to stay," said Dustin Olson, President of WW Clyde. "Our track record spans the last century, and with this exciting transition, we are committed to continuing that legacy for the next 100 years." 

John Thompson has been promoted to Senior Vice President to oversee the Great Plains Division. As the division moves forward as WW Clyde, the values and reputation that underpin WW Clyde's success for nearly a century remain the same. 

About Clyde Companies, Inc.  

Clyde Companies is building a better community. Headquartered in Orem, Utah, CCI serves the Intermountain West, Southwest and Great Plains as the premier provider of construction products and services and through responsible, innovative land management. As the parent company of WW Clyde, Geneva Rock, Sunroc, Sunpro, Beehive Insurance, GWC Capital, and Bridgesource, we have been involved in almost every aspect of building and construction since 1926.

About WW Clyde  

WW Clyde is a heavy civil construction company with a reputation for providing innovative solutions to tough projects. We were founded in Springville, Utah, in 1926 by Wilford W. Clyde, and are still locally owned and operated. With 1,300+ employees, WW Clyde is one of the largest—and most awarded—civil contractors.

SOURCE WW Clyde

Also from this source

Blount Announces Name Change to WW Clyde

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.