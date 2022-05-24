Clyde Group Adds Industry Veteran LaShon Beamon To Its Growing Healthcare Practice

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clyde Group is continuing its trajectory of growth and commitment to advocacy, welcoming LaShon S. Beamon as a senior vice president to its healthcare practice. Bringing more than 20 years of communications, marketing, branding, and public relations experience, Beamon will collaborate with Clyde Group's healthcare practice leadership to direct and grow existing client business, support new client acquisition and drive staff development. Healthcare is Clyde Group's fastest growing practice, with a strong focus on corporate reputation and visibility, health equity and advocacy, as well as brand communications

Previously, Beamon was the associate director for state relations and communications in the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Here, she oversaw communications to governor-appointed state human service leaders and worked at the intersection of policy communications and agency leadership on human service delivery needs — including overseeing communications activities for the agency's first public-private partnership that focused on improving the economic mobility of underrepresented communities across the country. She also trained agency leadership on vaccine hesitancy and served as a trusted messenger for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Clyde Group's mission to create and connect to move the world forward is exactly what I strive to do in my career," said Beamon. "I look forward to working alongside our award-winning team to deliver excellence for our clients, while also being part of solutions that will impact our society for the better."

Beamon has spent most of her career within government, having served cabinet-level leaders and the Mayor of D.C. across the sectors of child welfare, health, and public safety. As a C-Suite team member, Beamon advised heads of public agencies in bringing forth wide-scale reforms in child welfare, healthcare, and public safety — helping them become national and international models. Specifically, Beamon has worked at the District of Columbia's Departments of Health Care Finance (Medicaid), Health, Youth Rehabilitation Services, Forensic Science Laboratory, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"Underserved populations are too often overlooked and discriminated against in healthcare, and through our advocacy and health equity work, we're committed to helping our clients address this fundamental injustice in society." said Clyde Group Managing Director and Healthcare Practice Lead Lisa Joesephy. "LaShon brings significant leadership expertise in the healthcare and advocacy space, and will play a key role in guiding our clients toward more authentic, effective communications that move the needle and help deliver better outcomes."

