Clyde Group Brings In Communications Leader Matt Lockwood As Newest Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clyde Group , a leading communications and public affairs agency in Washington, D.C., is delighted to announce it has added Matt Lockwood as a managing director.

Having been at the forefront of communications in government, technology, higher ed, law, and advocacy for more than 20 years, Matt will help build and grow Clyde Group's digital and public affairs work with existing and new clients, as well as strengthen the agency's tech policy expertise. Matt's hiring also represents the agency more than doubling its staff headcount since the start of 2020.

Matt is the founder and former CEO of the digital storytelling agency LGND. He will leverage his experience starting LGND with partners from the Obama White House, Hamilton Place Strategies, and 1776—transforming it from a fledgling venture to a full-service digital agency with clients including Toyota, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Goldman Sachs, AARP, and many others. Previously, Matt led communications for the Economic Innovation Group—the public policy organization that drove the creation of federal Opportunity Zones. He also spent several years working at Google as the chief of staff for Google Maps, head of internal communications for Google Search, and other key roles. Additional experience includes executive communications for the president of Caltech and the Jet Propulsion Lab, speechwriter for then-New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and litigation associate at Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

"Clyde Group's vision is to be the best agency to work for and the best to work with, and I'm honored to join and help advance our core mission," said Lockwood. "I look forward to working alongside our talented, award-winning team to deliver differentiated results for our clients."

"Matt brings significant advisory and strategic storytelling experience from previous work with some of the highest-profile companies and individuals," said Clyde Group Founder and CEO Alex Slater. "As Clyde Group continues to expand and diversify our areas of expertise, Matt will play a key role in ensuring that creative storytelling remains foundational to our approach."

Also joining Clyde Group the same time as Matt are two new senior account executives, Emma Kelly and Julia Viola, who will leverage their combined years of experience serving healthcare and pharmaceutical clients to sustain and grow Clyde Group's healthcare practice. And Jack Engelberger, who started as a fellow this past July, became a full-time member of the team as a public affairs account coordinator.

"The past year has seen tectonic shifts in the labor market, but while some talk about the Great Resignation, Clyde Group is rooted," said Clyde Group COO Aubrey Quinn. "Matt, Emma, Julia, and Jack showcase that even in tumultuous times, staying true to our mission and vision creates a magnetic culture that attracts and retains the best communications talent across the United States."

