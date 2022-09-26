Clyde Group Welcomes Michael O'Mara as First President and COO

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clyde Group is proud to announce the appointment of Michael O'Mara as its first President and COO. The role will report directly to CEO and founder Alex Slater — it reflects the company's significant growth and positions the agency to further scale and develop strategically.

Working closely with Slater and Clyde Group's leadership team, O'Mara will help lead strategic planning for the agency, managing operations, and driving its industry-leading culture. Winning SABRE Awards for Best Boutique Agency in North America two years running, Clyde Group's vision is to be the best agency to work with and the best agency to work for; O'Mara will be a steward to its best-in-class working environment.

"I'm excited to be joining Clyde Group in its next chapter — preparing to scale the company with what I've discovered is one of the best teams in the industry," said O'Mara, who was selected by CEO Alex Slater and the Senior Advisory Team after a months-long search. "Alex has put together an impressive organization with a distinct culture and I'm looking forward to building on that foundation and its core principles."

A people first and culture-centric leader, Michael brings more than 20 years of marketing and agency experience to Clyde Group. Prior to joining Clyde Group, Michael served as a member of the executive leadership team of the independently held advertising and marketing firm IMRE, specializing in innovative creative, digital, social, and public relations omni-channel strategy and implementation for brands in pharmaceuticals, CPG, financial services, and sports.

There he was part of a team that helped grow the company from 50 to 270 employees, navigating some turbulent economic times and cultural evolution while winning multiple awards along the way. Re-tooling the organization to make more team members client-focused, he saw the positive and challenging aspects of remarkable growth and will now bring that experience to his new role at Clyde. As a former client-facing practitioner who has served in multiple roles in the industry, he clearly knows the business inside and out.

"This was a tough, highly selective recruitment search because it is such an important position," said Slater. "But on meeting Michael, it was clear that he was not only a brilliant industry expert and strategic mind but shared the same important values and principles that have made Clyde Group what it is today. I am excited to see what he will bring to the company as we continue our trajectory of growth and expansion with new clients and practice areas."

O'Mara, a first generation American whose family came from Argentina, lives in Baltimore with his wife and two children. He has an undergraduate degree from Baltimore's Loyola University.

About Clyde Group

Clyde Group is a D.C.–based communications and public affairs agency that advises organizations seeking to elevate issues and drive change. It is guided by its mission to create and connect to move the world forward and its vision to be the best agency to work with and the best agency to work for. Clyde Group has repeatedly been named a top boutique agency in the U.S. and offers media relations, public affairs, content and creative support, paid media, and social media services that all deliver on larger strategic objectives. The firm is staffed by an experienced, diverse, and bipartisan team, coming from careers in journalism, healthcare, politics, consumer affairs, government relations, crisis communications, and more.

SOURCE Clyde Group