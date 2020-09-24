Clyde Hill Publishing to Release New Physician Memoir, "Facing Death", Amid Global Pandemic

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global pandemic brings end of life questions urgently to the fore, Clyde Hill Publishing announced today the Sept. 29th release of a new physician memoir about helping patients plan for a more peaceful, healing death.

Facing Death, distributed through IngramSpark and available now for pre-order, is both a memoir-in-vignettes and a handbook full of practical advice from Dr. deMaine's forty years in busy hospitals and ICUs.

Using stories from his own life and practice, the veteran physician walks readers through ethical questions around "heroic" interventions: Do we fully understand what we're asking when we tell doctors to "do everything" to prolong life, even in cases when a patient has no chance of regaining consciousness? If we write advance directives outlining the kinds of care we would, or would not want, how can we ensure that they will be followed?

Is it possible to have a good death, free from unnecessary pain and trauma? What if our final days were designed to bring about reconciliation and release? In this wise and large-hearted book, Dr. Jim deMaine offers advice pointing the way toward a grace-filled transition out of life.

In Facing Death he also treads into territory many physicians avoid, such as the role of spirituality; conflicts between doctors and families; cultural traditions that can aid or impede the goal of a peaceful transition, and ways to leave a moral legacy for our descendants.

"Jim's stories are actually the best testament that can be made about being alive: to have the grace and wisdom to engage death as part of our lives and make our intentions known in ways that connect with what matters the most to us. Facing Death is a book of incredible insight, wisdom and love," said Cheryl M. Scott, former CEO/President, Group Health Cooperative

Dr. Jim deMaine spent nearly forty years caring for severely ill patients and witnessing their final days as a pulmonary and critical care specialist. He was the chief of medical specialties and co-chaired the ethics committee at Group Health Cooperative (now Kaiser Permanente). He blogs at endoflifeblog.com.

