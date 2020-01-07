Clyde Industries Atlanta Location Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clyde Industries Inc. (Atlanta) has renewed their ISO 9001:2015 certification. Clyde Industries demonstrated compliance with the updated standards for quality management systems set forth by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in all of its core business areas — design, manufacture, assembly and distribution of custom fabrication, industrial equipment, and industrial cleaning equipment for boilers for various industries. The company's ISO 9001:2015 certificate was awarded by DNV GL, an ANAB accredited registrar.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard that provides companies with a set of principles that ensures systematic approaches to achieving customer satisfaction. To obtain accreditation, companies must undergo stringent auditing, management reviews, and process improvements. The standard identifies requirements designed to help companies create and maintain procedures to ensure quality in their products and services.

Spencer Schwab, Quality Manager at Clyde Industries Inc., comments: "This achievement is a direct result of our company's ability to work together to achieve our goals. Having this certification accompanied by our superior leadership gives us the foundation needed to continue to produce and improve our reliable products."

Dominick Garton, President and CEO, adds, "The ISO certification is indicative of Clyde Industries' continued and renewed commitment to quality excellence. As such, it is a cornerstone in our strategy to deliver on our core commitment of achieving maximum customer satisfaction."

