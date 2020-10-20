Clyde Ray Redmond, MD, FACC is recognized by Continental Who's Who

JOPLIN, Mo., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clyde Ray Redmond, MD, FACC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeon in the field of Healthcare in recognition for his achievements with Mercy Cardiovascular Surgery & Vein Clinic.

Established by the Sisters of Mercy in 1986, Mercy Cardiovascular Surgery & Vein Clinic is one of the largest United States healthcare systems. Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality healthcare services that they deserve, the facility offers a full range of surgical interventions for patients. With dignity, excellence, service, and justice at the forefront of the company's values, Mercy believes that all individuals should be treated with the utmost respect.

Dr. Clyde Ray Redmond had served in the United States Army for 24 years before reaching the rank of Colonel. An illustrious medical professional that has worked in the healthcare industry since 1984, Dr. Redmond has served in his current capacity as a Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeon for three and a half years.

Double Board Certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery, throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Redmond graduated with his Medical Degree in 1984 from Louisiana State University. Dr. Redmond completed his residency training with Louisiana State University and completed a further residency and fellowship with the Ochsner Health System. In his previous years, Dr. Redmond graduated with his Bachelor of Science from Nicholls State.

In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Dr. Redmond is an elite member of several prominent organizations including, the International Society for Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic Surgery in Massachusetts, the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and the Cardiothoracic Surgery Network, and the Southern Thoracic Surgical Association all based out of Chicago.

Charitable to various organizations, Dr. Redmond is an avid supporter of several charities.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Redmond was the recipient of the 2018 Top Doctor designation in Joplin Missouri.

When he is not working, Dr. Redmond enjoys hunting, flying, and reading.

