Clyde Tuggle Joins JTEC Energy Advisory Board

ATLANTA, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JTEC Energy, Inc. announced that Clyde Tuggle has joined its Advisory Board. JTEC Energy was formed in 2020 to finish development and commercialize the JTEC device, a cleantech energy invention by Dr. Lonnie Johnson that converts waste heat into electricity more efficiently than any machine in history.

Clyde Tuggle

Tuggle is a partner at Pine Island Capital Partners, a private equity investment firm with a presence in Washington, D.C. and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He previously spent 30 years at The Coca-Cola Company where he was a member of the company's Executive Committee and led their global public affairs and communications functions.

"Clyde Tuggle has extensive international business and government experience through his career at Coca-Cola and his investment work at Pine Island Capital Partners," said JTEC Energy CEO Mike McQuary. "JTEC has the potential to impact clean energy creation worldwide, and we welcome Clyde's knowledge and expertise as we work to secure business partners and government initiatives both here and abroad."

"I can see applications for JTEC across broad spectrums: industry, defense, the space program," said Tuggle. "Finding renewable clean energy sources is not a task unique to the U.S.; it is critical for the health of our planet. I am pleased to be affiliated with JTEC as they tackle this global challenge."

The JTEC Energy Advisory Board also includes Dr. Brian Benicewicz, Professor University of South Carolina Polymer Nanocomposite Research; Kurt Jacobus, CEO of MedShape; Matt McDowell, Professor Georgia Tech School of Materials Science and Engineering; David Ratcliffe, Retired Chairman/CEO of Southern Company, and Rodney Sampson, Opportunity Hub Chairman and CEO.

About Clyde Tuggle

Clyde Tuggle is Partner at Pine Island Capital Partners. He was Senior Vice President and a member of the Executive Committee at The Coca-Cola Company, before his retirement in 2018. During his 30-year career at The Coca-Cola Company he held a number of senior management roles, including Executive Assistant to former CEO Roberto Goizueta and Board-elected Senior Vice President, Global Public Affairs and Communications. Tuggle currently serves on the Boards of Directors of the Georgia Power Company, Oxford Industries, World Affairs Council of Atlanta, and the Atlantic Council. He serves on the Advisory Boards for the Center for Political Leadership, The Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), and Yale University President's Council on International Activities.

About JTEC Energy

Former NASA scientist and Super Soaker inventor Dr. Lonnie Johnson invented the Johnson Thermo-Electrochemical Converter (JTEC), a cleantech energy device that transforms heat into energy more efficiently than any device operating today. Led by Mike McQuary, JTEC Energy was spun off from Johnson Research & Development to fully develop and commercialize the JTEC device. With over 45 patents, JTEC is applicable for both power generation and refrigeration. For more information about JTEC Energy, visit the company website at JTECEnergy.com.

