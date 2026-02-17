Clymb Clinical Announces the Release of the Clymbr Hub - a unified platform for SAP, TFL and CSR Automation

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clymb Clinical, the industry leader in analysis results automation, is excited to announce the launch of the Clymbr Hub - our new unified platform for end-to-end SAP to CSR automation. The Clymbr Hub brings together Clymb's full suite of automation and AI solutions, including TFL Designer, TFL Code Generators, and TFL Viewer, into a single integrated workspace.

This release also marks the formal introduction of two major additions to the platform: SAP Builder and CSR Builder.

SAP Builder: From Protocol to Review‑Ready SAP: Faster and With Full Traceability

SAP Builder extends the capabilities of TFL Designer, enabling biostatistics teams to move from protocol and CRF to a structured, review‑ready SAP with greater speed and consistency. Users can automatically generate core SAP sections using protocol objectives, estimands, endpoints, visit schedules, and CRF design—reducing manual copy‑paste, improving alignment, and strengthening traceability from day one.

CSR Builder: AI‑Driven Drafting and Maintenance of Clinical Study Reports

CSR Builder, an extension of TFL Viewer, uses agentic AI to streamline the drafting, review, and maintenance of Clinical Study Reports across clinical programs. By integrating CSR Builder into the Clymbr Hub, teams can maintain a clear, auditable link between narratives, source TFLs, and SAP specifications. Built‑in traceability supports internal review, quality checks, and regulatory inspection readiness. With CSR Builder, initial CSR drafting time can be reduced by up to 90%, and users can seamlessly automate the generation of both in‑text and post‑text tables.

Leadership Perspectives

"The SAP and CSR Builder have added a whole new dimension to our suite of tools," said Bhavin Busa, Co‑Founder and Head of Product Development. "By centralizing everything into one hub, we're now seeing companies automate their SAP‑to‑CSR workflows—saving weeks of time and significant cost."

"It's incredible to see how far we've come since launching TFL Designer in 2023," added Co‑Founder Colin Izzo. "In a short period, we've expanded from TFL design and generation to enabling full SAP‑to‑CSR automation. We've also been thrilled by how seamlessly existing customers have integrated the Clymbr Hub into their SCE environments—and the ROI has been remarkable."

Looking Ahead

Clymb will continue to expand the capabilities of the Clymbr Hub, including the planned release of protocol‑generation functionality in 2026. For more information, please visit clymbclinical.com or visit the Clymb team at PHUSE APAC from February 19th- 21st in Hyderbad, India or or PHUSE US from March 22nd-26 in Austin Texas.

SOURCE Clymb Clinical