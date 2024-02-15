Clymb Clinical, LLC Unveils TFL Designer: An Innovative Community Solution for Clinical Data Analysis and Reporting

Clymb Clinical

15 Feb, 2024

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clymb Clinical, LLC announced the launch of their community solution, TFL Designer. TFL Designer is a revolutionary web-based application tailored for Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Device companies. TFL Designer has transformed the landscape of clinical data reporting by offering a comprehensive solution for designing and generating Tables, Figures, and Listings (TFLs), essential components of every clinical study report.

"The Community launch today represents a huge milestone for our company and for the larger clinical data science community," said Co-Founder, Colin Izzo. "When Bhavin and I started this company, TFL Designer was only a concept. To have a completed Enterprise version along with a free Community version is a superb accomplishment and represents the culmination of countless hours of work by our team."

Co-Founder, Bhavin Busa added "This innovative tool offers the industry a much-needed solution to automate the generation of CDISC-compliant analysis results metadata prospectively, bringing immense efficiency to the process. TFL Designer is the first-of-its-kind solution which bridges the gap that currently exists in the statistical analysis and reporting space. Today's release is a big step in continuing our vision to build solutions and services that can help the industry reduce TFL generation time by 50%."

Clymb's Head of Software Engineering, Navin Dedhia echoed a similar sentiment. "As we celebrate this launch, let it be a recognition of the extraordinary teamwork that has propelled us to this moment. Together, we've not only built a powerful software but also forged a path toward a future where technology seamlessly enhances the way we approach clinical research. Here's to embarking on a new era in data standardization."

About Clymb Clinical: Clymb Clinical is a clinical data services startup that leverages technology and open-source solutions to provide flexible and cost-effective solutions to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. At Clymb Clinical, we are driven by a constant desire to innovate, integrate, and improve. We believe that these elements are crucial to developing solutions that truly make a difference in the field of clinical research and development.

To learn more about Clymb Clinical and access the TFL Designer Community version, visit Clymb's website TFL Designer - Clymb Clinical or by visiting TFL Designer. To keep in touch, please visit and follow Clymb Clinical: Overview | LinkedIn.

 

