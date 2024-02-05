Clyso Achieves Breakthrough in Ceph Cluster Performance

News provided by

Clyso

05 Feb, 2024, 07:39 ET

Clyso Achieves Groundbreaking Success with 1 TiB/s in a Ceph Cluster

MUNICH, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clyso, the leading open source Software Defined Storage company, has achieved a remarkable technical feat by reaching a record speed of 1 Terabyte per second (TiB/s) in a Ceph cluster. This accomplishment, documented by Mark Nelson in a detailed article on ceph.io, marks a significant milestone in the development of high-performance storage systems.

In January 2024, the Clyso team embarked on an ambitious project: the migration of a 10 Petabyte HDD-supported Ceph cluster to an NVMe-based architecture. With 68 Dell PowerEdge R6615 servers, equipped with AMD EPYC 9454P processors, 192GiB DDR5-RAM, and 10 Dell 15.36TB Enterprise NVMe drives each, the project posed high demands on performance and efficiency.

The challenge was enormous. Clyso engaged in intensive optimization of the cluster configuration, addressing numerous technical issues from BIOS settings to kernel optimizations. Through persistent efforts and creative solutions, the team significantly expanded the performance limits of the Ceph cluster.

The result achieved is not only a triumph for Clyso but also a significant advancement for the Ceph community. The project demonstrates the vast potential of Ceph in large, modern data environments and sets new standards for the performance of storage systems.

Clyso emphasizes that this performance is the result of close collaboration with customers and the Ceph community. The company extends special thanks to IBM/Red Hat and Samsung for providing hardware for comparative testing and to all Ceph contributors for their tireless work.

This success story is a clear signal that Clyso is at the forefront of technological innovation and continues to make groundbreaking contributions in the field of open source SDS IT infrastructure.

Please find full story article here:
https://clyso.com/static/Ceph-A-Journey-to-1TiBps.pdf

Contact Information:

Markus Wendland
Head of Sales & Marketing | Ceph DACH Community Ambassador Team Lead
p: +49 89 215252-733
e: [email protected]
www.clyso.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2334033/Clyso_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Clyso

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.