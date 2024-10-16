C&M International To Become Crowell Global Advisors

Move comes as new leadership team sets stage for global growth

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, C&M International announced that it is rebranding to Crowell Global Advisors (CGA) to reflect its growth and continued commitment to helping clients navigate the complex geopolitical landscape and develop the business and advocacy strategies they need to succeed and grow. With an expanded, seasoned team of former C-suite executives, senior government officials, and industry veterans, CGA will continue to provide world-class strategic counsel and international trade consulting to clients across industries, including healthcare, digital technology, manufacturing, and more.

"We will build on C&M International's nearly 40-year history of helping clients grow, innovate, and trade on a global scale," said Geralyn Ritter, President and CEO of CGA. "We have evolved our business and team to align with the unique demands of this rapidly changing global policy environment, and our new brand identity reflects our focus on delivering results for clients that improve lives, strengthen economies, and foster a sustainable future. This new chapter is driven by our team of advisors who have decades of experience in business, government, and public policy, as well as a proven track record fostering innovative public-private partnerships. As we usher in an era of strategic growth, our commitment to finding common ground and taking bold action to get things done remains at the core of our mission."

In 2024, CGA brought on Ritter as President and CEO and has added a dozen new senior, mid-level, and junior advisors and professionals. They have worked seamlessly with CGA's longstanding team members in Washington DC, Singapore, and Hong Kong to develop an aggressive growth strategy built on the firm's unique areas of focus and a consultative approach to bringing together clients with government agencies and advocacy groups to drive meaningful policy change. The CGA team offers tremendous industry depth that positions it to deliver the bespoke and effective strategic advice for which it has long been known.

About Crowell Global Advisors

Crowell Global Advisors helps clients navigate global business challenges, unlock new opportunities and deliver on their promises to customers. CGA is the global policy consulting firm affiliated with Crowell & Moring LLP. Since 1987, public and private organizations around the world have turned to CGA's team of former C-Suite executives, senior government officials, and industry leaders to solve their most complex problems. With offices in Washington DC, Singapore, and Hong Kong, CGA takes a mission-driven approach to ensure that today's commercial breakthroughs improve lives, strengthen economies, and drive meaningful, lasting impact for a more sustainable future.

Contact Robin Bectel REQ for Crowell Global Advisors [email protected]

SOURCE Crowell Global Advisors