CMA (AAMA) Recertification Policy Change to Take Effect January 1, 2020

CHICAGO, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMA (AAMA) has always set the bar for excellence. Now, to better ensure current competence and knowledge, and thus better protect patients, the Certifying Board of the AAMA has made the following change in policy regarding the time limit for recertifying the CMA (AAMA) credential by continuing education:

Recertification by Continuing Education Time Limit. Effective January 1, 2020, an individual whose credential has been expired for more than three months forfeits the right to reactivate the credential by continuing education and must sit for the CMA (AAMA) Certification/Recertification Examination.

Candidates are allowed three attempts to sit for and pass the exam. If the candidate does not pass on the third attempt, the candidate is no longer eligible for the exam or to recertify the CMA (AAMA) credential. Payment of a $50 reactivation fee plus the current exam fee is required.

The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA) — or CMA (AAMA) — credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board (CB) of the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA) — the only medical assisting certifying body that has earned accreditation under ISO International Standard 17024, representing powerful evidence of quality, efficiency, and safety.

Certification status is a matter of public record and may be released. Every day the AAMA responds to more than 100 employer requests for CMA (AAMA) certification verification — for both current and potential employees.

Medical assisting is one of the nation's careers growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Medical assistants work predominantly in outpatient health care settings. Employers are seeking and recruiting these allied health professionals because of their uniquely diverse clinical and administrative patient-centered training.

The mission of the American Association of Medical Assistants is to provide the medical assistant professional with education, certification, credential acknowledgment, networking opportunities, scope-of-practice protection, and advocacy for quality patient-centered health care.

