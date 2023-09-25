CMA Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Comerica Incorporated Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Comerica Incorporated ("Comerica" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMA).

Class Period: February 9, 2021 – May 29, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 20, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 20, 2023

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Comerica failed to provide meaningful oversight over the vendors to whom it contracted out day-to-day operations of the Direct Express program, a system through which it is contracted to provide federal benefits on debit cards to millions of Americans without bank accounts; (2) as a result of violations in the day-to-day operations of Direct Express, including handling fraud disputes and allowing sensitive data to be handled out of a vendor's office in Pakistan, Comerica was not in compliance with the Federal Contract, and knew it was not in compliance; (3) Comerica knew and failed to disclose that it was in potential violation of Regulation E due to inadequate fraud prevention in the Direct Express program and responses to instances of fraud, and; (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

