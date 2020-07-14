CMA Joins Fight Against Hunger, Homelessness

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMA, a full-service communications, marketing and association management firm, announced today that it will help a group of Mercer County, New Jersey, nonprofits stamp out hunger and homelessness in the Greater Trenton area.

A subset of the Trenton Social Impact Group (TSIG), which is a consortium of 25 Mercer County-based nonprofits, will participate in the digital marketing campaign. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a present and persistent problem where a growing number of neighbors exist without food and shelter.

"We support our noble first responders who continue to serve and save our community every day," said Jeffrey Barnhart, CMA's CEO and founder. "When it comes to making a difference, we are always proud to work toward a solution."

CMA's digital marketing campaign, which is part of TSIG's Common Good Initiative, will be funded by a grant from Janssen Pharmaceuticals. The five participating nonprofits include:

Trenton Area Soup Kitchen

Rescue Mission of Trenton

Meals on Wheels of Mercer County

HomeFront NJ

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Trenton

CMA's integrated marketing communications campaign will create awareness among large, regional corporations, small businesses and the general public. CMA's campaign will include key messaging, a website and social media to launch the project.

In addition, CMA has selected TSIG as its 4th Quarter Community Partner, which means the award-winning firm will build awareness for the group of nonprofits through its partnership with Trenton-Mercer Airport. The CMA Cares program helps nonprofits with financial support, as well as digital and social advertising and email marketing.

CMA Helps Nonprofits for More Than Three Decades

With association management expertise, CMA has helped nonprofits in many ways during the last three decades, which includes answering their most challenging questions.

How Should We Manage Crisis Communications?

When the New Jersey State Nurses Association needed help recruiting nurses to serve on the frontlines to fight COVID-19, CMA devised a campaign involving public relations, social media and an e-publication that compelled nearly 1,900 additional nurses to answer the call.

How Can We Build More Brand Awareness?

When the Susan G. Komen Central and South Jersey affiliate wanted more brand awareness to stand out amid a crowded field of charity races, CMA delivered 25 media placements with a reach of more than 3.8 million during the months leading up to the big event. The South Jersey affiliate was only one of five U.S. affiliates (50+) to generate media placements that year.

How Can We Generate More Leads for Members?

When the Rental & Staging Network wanted to generate more sales leads for its members, CMA launched a campaign that drove prospects down the sales funnel—registering 2,361 views of member profiles and 331 visits to members' websites.

How Can We Engage Our Stakeholders?

When a group of event service professionals wanted more engagement from its members, CMA implemented a public relations campaign that positioned the association as a trusted content provider for several key industry publications. In addition, CMA developed a series of blogs that reinforced the vital role that event planners play in the industry. As a result, CMA delivered more media placements, impressions and web traffic to fuel an increase in member engagement.

How Can We Make Our Website Attractive?

When the Hunterdon County Economic Development Council asked CMA to attract more companies to the rural area with a better digital and online presence, the firm developed a new website that positioned the government agency as a hub of innovation.

About CMA

CMA is a full-service communications, marketing and association management firm, which has provided its clients with award-winning and proven results for more than 30 years. To drive ROI, it utilizes its strategic solutions including branding, digital marketing, web and mobile app development, social media, public relations, advertising, collateral, association management, event planning, publications and advertising sales. Through its proprietary discovery process, Marketecture™, CMA offers a strategic analysis to help clients understand how they can best be positioned in the marketplace. Community is central to CMA, with more than 3,000 hours dedicated to volunteering, fundraising and pro bono services over the past three decades. CMA embraces a workplace that fosters fun and creativity for its clients and staff, from summer BBQs and team-building activities, to a pet-friendly environment. Visit CMAsolutions.com and follow @CMAresults on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Kenneth Hitchner, CMA

609-297-2215; [email protected]

SOURCE Creative Marketing Alliance

Related Links

http://cmasolutions.com

