CMA Technology, Inc. Partners with Rivada for Secure Connectivity

The Outernet's backbone in space brings an unparalleled level of security to government communications

Outernet is a constellation of 600 ultra-secure, networked low-earth orbit satellites

Combining the speed of fiber with the reach of satellite

Orbital mesh network with no terrestrial gateways ensures security by design

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CMA Technology, Inc. (CMA), a value added reseller of leading communications technology companies, is partnering with Rivada Space Networks to provide a unique next generation connectivity network with the necessary security and performance to drive digital innovation and transformation. Rivada has now lined up over $US19 billion of business globally for its unique LEO network.

Rivada's Outernet, the first unified global communications network. (PRNewsfoto/Rivada Space Networks)

CMA is a trusted IT solutions provider offering cutting-edge technology solutions, from cybersecurity to high performance computing to communications, designed to enhance operational efficiency and security and to support some of the world's largest and most complex networks. With the increasing demand to move large quantities of data securely and quickly around the world placing existing digital infrastructure under greater pressure than ever, federal agencies in the civilian government, Department of War, and Intelligence Community are looking for innovative and future-forward networking technologies that are secure, fast and reliable.

As the first unified global communications network, Rivada's Outernet is transformative. A global low-latency point-to-point network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, it is a unique next-generation constellation combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and routing to create a ubiquitous optical mesh network in space. This "orbital network," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over long distances. And by routing traffic on a physically separated network in space, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to share data securely between widely distributed sites.

CMA will harness Rivada's Outernet to provide resiliency for high quality voice, video and data solutions and a new level of cybersecurity to the enterprise and government sectors that require secure infrastructure. The Outernet's fast, seamless and secure connectivity will ramp up network performance and enable true digital transformation and new business opportunities through multi-gigabit bi-directional performance, combined with worldwide reach.

Josh Perry, VP of Technology, at CMA said: "Our goal is to ensure our customers have access to the latest innovation in secure space architecture as part of their security solutions," He added: "Rivada is building a uniquely capable LEO constellation focused on zero trust networking and by establishing a highly secure global communications backbone in space, the Outernet not only strengthens digital infrastructure on a global scale, but it also provides an innovative platform for our customers to expand their capabilities to meet new security needs. By tapping into a truly independent global network, we can offer a new level of resilience, security and performance."

Declan Ganley, CEO, Rivada Space Networks, said: "We are delighted to be working with CMA Technology, Inc. to enhance their portfolio of services for federal security and commercial customers. Global geopolitical dynamics continue to highlight concerns about national security and civil and defense infrastructure particularly in the area of cybersecurity and resilient information systems. The space domain now plays a critical role in securing network infrastructure and addressing rising data sovereignty and security demands. Unlike traditional "gap-filler" LEO systems which bridge the last mile between the satellite and the nearest gateway, Rivada's game-changing Outernet is a fully independent and inter-connected private space network that re-defines connectivity in terms of security, latency, capacity, efficiency, and coverage. Our unique gateway-less architecture is fast becoming the system of choice for secure data communications."

NOTE TO EDITORS

Representatives from Rivada Space Networks will be at Satellite 2026 from 23-26 March at the West Overlook Room, 2nd Floor, Walter E Washington Convention Center. To arrange an interview, please contact Melanie Dickie at [email protected]

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is deploying the first true "Outernet": a global, low-latency, point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellation, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com

Follow Rivada Space Networks on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rivada-space/

Twitter: @rivadaspace

Media Contacts

Melanie Dickie, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer

Rivada Space Networks GmbH

Tel: +31 6 14 22 97 62

Email: [email protected]m

Brian Carney, SVP Corporate Communications

Rivada Networks, Inc

Tel: +1 (207) 256-0386

Email: [email protected]

About CMA

CMA is a trusted federal IT solutions provider specializing in secure, high‑performance networking for mission‑critical environments. As a value‑added reseller to the U.S. civilian government, Department of War, and Intelligence Community, CMA delivers advanced cybersecurity, visibility and analytics, and communications solutions that protect some of the world's largest and most complex networks. By integrating innovative technologies like Rivada's Outernet into existing architectures, CMA helps government and enterprise customers achieve resilient, low‑latency, and highly secure global connectivity to support evolving operational and national security demands.

For more information, please visit www.cmai.com.

Press Contact:

Brittany Wilson, VP of Operations

CMA Technology, Inc.

Tel: +1 (703) 883-0728

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rivada Space Networks