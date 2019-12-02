CMAB Biopharma and Fapon Biopharma Sign Agreement to Develop and Manufacture a Biologic Oncology Asset

According to the agreement, Fapon Biopharma will avail of the fully integrated CMC process development and manufacturing platform, the European QP audited product quality system and the experienced regulatory team in dual IND filings in both China and the United States at CMAB.

Quote from Dr. Lisheng Lu, Chief Scientist of Fapon Biopharma:

"Fapon Biotechnology is a leading supplier of raw materials and solutions for IVD reagent, which is well-known in the industry for its leading R&D technology and excellent product quality.

With in-depth understanding of the pharmaceutical industry and strong resource support, Fapon Biopharma was established in 2015. With innovation-driven R&D as the core, our positioning is to develop and produce high-quality innovative biopharmaceuticals to save patients' lives.

After communication and the on-site investigation, we found that Fapon Biopharma is highly consistent with CMAB. Meeting our core needs, CMAB has a deep understanding of biologic drugs, and can formulate a CMC strategy to help us control risks and ensure that the milestones of each stage can be quickly reached with high quality."

Quote from Dr. Yongzhong Wang, CEO of CMAB Biopharma:

"We are very excited and proud to be able to closely participate in this meaningful biologic drug development project of Fapon Biopharma. The founding aspiration and goal of CMAB is to make our customers successful as quickly as possible. We are willing and confident to work with innovative biopharmaceutical companies such as Fapon Biopharma to overcome technical difficulties, reduce R&D costs, reach milestones quickly and of high quality, and create sustainable value for customers."

About Fapon Biopharma Inc.

Fapon Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical research and development enterprise with innovation as its core. It is committed to applying cutting-edge new technologies, focusing on the development and production of new biological drug of monoclonal antibodies and cell therapy products for the treatment of tumors and autoimmune diseases. The core team is composed of senior scientists with experience in the research and development of innovative biological drugs from well-known international pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to develop high-quality, patient-affordable innovative drugs to save patients' lives.

Fapon Biopharma is located in Songshan Lake Hi-tech Park, Dongguan, Guangdong, a national 4A-level scenic area. It has more than 2000m² R&D laboratory and a more than 2000m² pilot production laboratory under construction. It also has a R&D center in Shanghai with hardware investment of 100 million yuan. Fapon Biopharma has established an internationally advanced R&D team and a pre-clinical R&D platform for biopharmaceuticals, and has established a rich pipeline of R&D for new biological drugs such as monoclonal antibodies and fusion proteins. Fapon Biopharma's international vision, high-quality standard requirements, advanced management concepts, and innovation-driven core values have laid a good foundation for the company's sustainable development in the future, and provided unlimited personal development and growth for employees.

About CMAB Biopharma Inc.

CMAB Biopharma Inc. is a flexible full-service CDMO dedicated to providing bespoke development and manufacturing services of antibodies and biologics for clients in China and across the globe. Our adaptable, service-oriented business enables clients to take their innovative concepts for tomorrow's medicines from DNA to cGMP product today.

