CMABerlin23: Safe professional communication requires several independent infrastructures

BERLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Critical Messaging Association (CMA) invited experts from all over the world to the international congress #CMABerlin23 (September 26 to 29, 2023) in Berlin. CMA members, security communications executives, and guests from science and industry from Europe and North America discussed communication solutions that function reliably even in critical deployment scenarios under extreme conditions.

"In a rapidly changing world, where extreme weather events are increasing, the risk of blackouts is rising, cyberattacks are threatening - and happening - and there is a highly tense security situation worldwide, reliable communication solutions for professional users matter more than ever," said Dr. Dietmar Gollnick, Chairman CMA, who opened #CMABerlin23. "Because in the event of an incident, crisis or disaster, they make it possible to save lives, avert damage, and restore public order and basic services to the population."

The prerequisite for maximum transmission reliability of messages to professional users such as emergency forces, decision-makers and responsible parties in any situation, is the redundant use of different, independent transmission paths and infrastructures. There was consensus on this among the experts.

CMA's solutions in specialty mobile communications and paging are also combined with common "cellular" services such as LTE and 5G. CMA members provide solutions for healthcare as well as for fire departments, major logistics and energy companies in the U.S., Germany, France and many other countries. Nearly one billion people could be reached by the services and products of the conference participants.

