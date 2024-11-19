Cmbio: A New Brand Unifying Leaders in Microbiome and Metabolomics Science

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Cmbio, a new brand that brings together Clinical Microbiomics (Europe), CosmosID (North America), MS-Omics (Europe), DNASense (Europe), and Microba's Research Services Unit (Australia and Asia) under one identity. United under the Cmbio brand, they will be offering world-class GxP lab services, advanced bioinformatics, and cutting-edge multiomics solutions. The Cmbio brand provides a shared identity that reflects the legacy companies' complementary expertise and shared mission to help their clients improve research outcomes.

Bringing Together Complementary Expertise

The goal of Cmbio is to establish an integrated and scalable, global multi-omics science and technology platform that will enable microbiome innovation across human, animal, and planetary health. With a team of over 100 experts across microbiome and metabolome science, Cmbio is introducing cutting-edge bioinformatics, applied AI, and integrative systems biology to help solve complex scientific challenges. Cmbio offers a full suite of services for the pharmaceutical, consumer, and biotech sectors, as well as academic institutions that reduce cost, time, and risk for microbiome studies while maximizing the likelihood of successful outcomes.

"By broadening our focus from 'clinical' to 'bio,' the new Cmbio brand is a better reflection of the scope of our activities and our commitment to enable microbiome science in addressing critical global health and sustainability challenges," said Anders Grøn, CEO of Cmbio.

Overcoming Key Industry Challenges

Standardizing sampling, data generation, and analysis has long been a challenge in microbiome research. Cmbio is accelerating these standardization efforts to ensure researchers receive reliable, comparable results essential for global studies. By combining Clinical Microbiomics' systems biology expertise with CosmosID's CLIA-certified lab and interactive software, Cmbio offers access to local GxP laboratories, rapid turnaround times, and full regulatory compliance.

"Our enterprise solutions combine GxP-certified laboratories for multi-omics data generation with a robust software platform that simplifies bioinformatics for researchers, enabling faster discoveries and innovations," said Manoj Dadlani, Executive Chairman of Cmbio.

Advancing Digital Biology

Digital biology is reshaping the health sciences landscape, and Cmbio is playing a pivotal role in this shift. By integrating multi-omics platforms, AI-driven insights, and scalable software, Cmbio enables researchers to translate complex data into actionable insights, supporting health and sustainability initiatives worldwide.

Looking Ahead

Cmbio is dedicated to supporting researchers with a combination of global reach, multidisciplinary expertise, and advanced technologies. By building on the strengths of its legacy brands, Cmbio provides a pathway for new levels of collaboration and innovation in microbiome and metabolomics science.

For more information on our new brand and innovative solutions, visit www.cmbio.io.

Media Contact:

Anders Grøn, CEO

[email protected]

(786) 942-8815

Manoj Dadlani, Executive Chairman

[email protected]

SOURCE Cmbio